My first spring trip, actually late winter, was last Wednesday and Thursday with Steve Jett. The weather was shirt-sleeve, but the water was still negative 50 degrees. Could we catch a mess of fish?
I dislike using a bobber but figured one might be needed to slow the presentation of our artificial panfish lures. Steve has no problem with rigging a float. If he outfishes me, I will put on a weighted bobber.
We began fishing in the afternoon. Fish were hard to come by, which kept us on the move. Rarely do we use anchors. The big bluegills were skittish in the clear water. It seemed one errant noise would shut them off.
Two totally different areas were producing most of the fish. One was on a break in 6 to 8 feet of water. The other was a high bank with logs disappearing into deep water. The upper third of the lake runs from 2 to 5 feet with warm water flowing in. We wasted a lot of time thinking this area would be a magnet. It must have been too early to draw them out of deep water.
Lures? I began fishing a crappie grub with the head pinched off. It was too big for bluegill in cold water. Steve was using a Charlie Brewer Charlie Bee that features a small paddle tail grub an inch or so long with an under-the-jig spinner. I was forced to go small and settled for the same grub minus the spinner. I always have to experiment.
We broke for a 4:30 p.m. dinner at the Hilltop Restaurant located about five miles north of Spencer. They have, hands down, the best fried chicken, white gravy and fixings I’ve ever had. They have their own salad dressing served in one big bowl -- as are the gravy, mashed potatoes and corn. As an appetizer, you get a small glass of tomato juice, celery/carrot sticks with a dip and pickled beets.
It was Steve’s turn to run the trolling motor on the Pond Prowler II. The fishing improved a little, and by the time the sun sank below the dam, we had a few really nice bluegill.
There had to be something better than what we were using. The fish seemed to want something slow with a low profile, perhaps less the action of a paddle tail grub.
Ken McBroom makes a hair jig with a tightly tied neck that flares at the curve of the hook. I tied on one of “natural” colors at 1/32-ounce. About 6 inches ahead, I added a bb-sized split-shot.
This rig fell slowly as I worked it at different depths. Steve was still using the Charlie Bee.
The water temperature was on the rise, even overnight. The fish moved to the high bank about 10:30 a.m. We were soon catching so many a decision had to be made. I was the one taking home the fish and saw no reason to keep more than 20. A couple we released were pushing 10 inches. One looked different than all the rest and was huge. The bluegill had a blunt nose I will recognize if it hits my little hair jig again.
McBroom publishes an online magazine called Rambling Angler Outdoors. I am one of his writers, and it is there you will find his jigs advertised as Custom Hair Jigs for Crappie. They come in two colors -- natural and chartreuse. They also come in three weights -- 1/32, 1/16 and 1/8th ounce.