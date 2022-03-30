American history was my favorite subject in school. As kids, my friends and I played “cowboys and indians.” In some of those books and in a few art galleries were paintings of Native Americans riding alongside a plains buffalo herd. They would spear the animal or shoot it with an arrow. The buffalo was the lifeblood of some tribes providing food, clothing and shelter.
That plains bison almost became extinct, but there are still mostly woods buffalo in our country. There is a big herd at Land Between The Lakes, Kentucky. They are also in great numbers at Yellowstone National Park. All well and good, but will we ever see buffalo galloping the Northern Great Plains again? The answer is yes.
Toyota is joining leaders of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the World Wildlife Fund to reintroduce the bison back to their native habitat, much of which is reservation land. Someday soon you may visit the General Custer Battleground and see a herd of American buffalo grazing in the distance.
This bison restoration is a dream come true for the Sicangu Lakota Oyate (Rosebud Sioux Tribe). Their reservation is located in South Dakota.
The goal of the project is to establish a herd of 1,200 plains buffalo on 27,680 acres of native grassland. When this herd size is reached, it will be the largest bison herd owned and managed by Native Americans. Where habitat is consistent, these implants will surely expand to other areas.
Wildlife biologists expect to reach their aggressive goal of 1,200 bison in five years.
Indeed, I can see future primitive hunts like the ones depicted in those paintings.
Toyota has tossed $300,000 into the ring to get the project moving. The vehicle company is providing an additional $150,000 to conduct annual ecological monitoring to understand how buffalo restoration and management impacts the land. Until recently, cattle grazed this prairie. Perhaps, the soil is a bit more fertile.
The buck does not stop here. Other Native American tribes are interested in seeing how this project goes. Long after I’m gone, there could once again be thundering herds of bison in our Northern Great Plains Region.
If the bison get close to carrying capacity, I look to see lottery hunts as they have for elk in Kentucky. Of course, the Native American tribe will manage these animals for food. None will ever see a feedlot.
While Indiana and Ohio sit on their hands, Kentucky is expanding its elk to areas of the state where they do not exist but have the right habitat.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has had a big hand in introducing elk into Kentucky and a few other eastern states. However, the gate of opportunity may be closed. There is a fear of spreading EHD or chronic wasting disease to established deer herds.