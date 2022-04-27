Some 22,000 rainbow trout are being stocked in Indiana for the opening of trout season Saturday. You won’t have far to go. Big Blue River, where it runs through the Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife Area north of New Castle, will receive 1,125 fish.
You will need a fishing license and trout stamp if you are 18 years of age or older.
Light tackle with small hooks baited with corn, bee moth larva, red worms, or trout nibblers will catch them. I’ve never tried this but have been asked to join some friends if I make it back from turkey hunting in time.
This is a type of fishing I know nothing about. Perhaps, it is time I learn.
Bone up on the regulations if you decide to go. The limit is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one can be a brown trout.
I’m told a fair number of people show up for the trout opener which begins at 6 a.m. Saturday. Do not fish before the legal time. I’m told DNR officers will be on hand and will write citations, so no jumping the gun.
Sunday, I scouted for turkeys and hunted morels. Two others had currycombed the woods the day before. I have very few “secret spots,” but I went to one and found three grays that had been up a few days. Another preferred place gave me what it usually gives me, one gray morel.
I took a closer look at a fence crossing the local turkey flock likes to use and decided how I would set up there. The crossing is below a hill near the bottom of a sharp break. I could sit on the hill top. It will be akin to shooting turkey in a barrel if they pass through there.
Ray Novac and I seldom see a lot of turkeys on this property, yet still continue to buck the low 19% success rate of Hoosier nimrods. We know where they like to roost and have found a dusting area they usually frequent at midday.
I wanted to add fishing to my adventure Sunday, but it was way too windy. Most of the time a lawnmower battery and a kayak anchor are all I need. On this day, I was in no mood to chance not being able to fight the wind back to the boat launch.
I morel hunted a Henry County woods Monday after an all-day rain. I was sure the big yellows would pop up and yell, “Hey, over here,” but I never found a one.
When I parked in the farmer’s barn lot, a male cardinal flew to my passenger window and then sat on my side mirror. Later, I related this to the landowner.
He said, “That darn bird sits on our car mirrors and poops on the doors.”
He pointed out all the side mirrors were folded in on his vehicles.
My Owen County morel contributor, Wayne Keene, found a mix of a dozen grays and yellows Monday giving me hope this turkey season, I’ll have a big tom slung over my shoulder and a bag of morels on my belt.