After an enjoyable, but tiring, trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, I beat out the rains on my mowing and set myself up for some fishing. My first two attempts were rained out, however, a dark sky and some light drizzle were not enough to keep me at bay Monday evening.
I headed for a pit near home that has a lot of bass from 15 to 19 inches and some bigger.
The lake was a little high and murky. The old rowboat was still on the shore turned upside down. I hadn’t used it since last year. All I had to do is attach a trolling motor and battery. Little did I know this old craft would put a time limit on my fishing.
I like to face the transom and run the trolling motor in reverse. This gives me a lot better control of the boat. Because I was facing the back, it became quickly apparent there was a substantial leak. I would have to monitor this closely. There would be no time for selfies.
A bass missed my Berkley Choppo, which is like a Whopper Plopper. I tossed a 10-inch worm back to the spot of the strike, which usually works. This time it was a no-go. Undeterred, I gave a big tandem spinnerbait a try. The bass was all over it. The bass were aggressive.
At the shallow end of the lake was some flooded buck brush. I tossed El Choppo across the stick-ups and brought it through. To the left of the path of my lure was a straight line of bubbles. I had gotten the attention of a bass, but the timing was off for the fish to get to the fast-moving lure.
The next cast brought my plopping lure directly over the bubbles. I anticipated the strike and was not disappointed.
Perhaps, the boat slowly filling with water made me hurry a little. My efforts to free the flopping bass wound up turning the free hooks into my hand and fingers. I had forgotten my pliers and one time held the fish between my knees while I used my truck key to work the hook free.
After five bass, I was bleeding in four places, and over half of my battery was underwater. Another retrieve through the brush caused some nearby sticks to move. I had another customer give herself away. The water boiled on the next cast.
By the time I released this 3-pounder, my battery was nearly inundated. I had to make haste to the launch site on the other end of the pond.
I rammed the quickly filling boat to the bank, but it was sitting too low. It bounced off. I leaped forward to grab some grass on the shore, but my hand came down on one of the lures. I had to reach over with my other hand to get the hook out.
By this time, the boat had drifted five feet from the shore, and the battery had shorted out. Out from under the front seat, I pulled a window weight anchor attached to a rope and tossed it to the shore. It held, and I was able to pull myself in.
This was one of those outings where you had to take the good with the bad.
The East Central Indiana Friends of the NRA will hold their annual banquet Sept.19 at the Madison County Shrine Club. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with dinner at 4:30 pm.
Get in on the Early Bird drawings, guns, accessories, auctions, raffles, etc. Get your tickets at these gun stores: Buck Shot, Gunslingers, 9 Guns or Mcintyre Jewelry or by calling Damon Fulp 620-0893 or Ron Hinton 808-1009. Go to www.friendsofthenra.org.
I hope to see you there.
