On Feb. 9, I quit rabbit hunting, put my beagle in the truck and headed for home. A couple of days later, my gun was missing. I think I laid my Remington 1100 semi-autoloader 20-gauge on the bed cover of my truck and drove off.
I was hunting in Anderson behind the transfer station on Madison Avenue. After pulling out of the transfer station lot, I headed south on Madison Avenue. I’m hoping one of my readers found the gun or knows someone who found it.
Near my home in south Madison County, there is a 15-acre creek bottom field of unharvested soybeans. Seldom do I see more than four deer in this area, but deer from miles around have found this field of dreams.
One evening, I counted 23 deer. The fewest, in an evening of observation, has been 13 in the beanfield. On a couple of sunsets, I have seen four deer grazing across the road where there is little to browse on. I’m wondering if these four are on the bottom of the pecking order. Perhaps, they wait until the others are finished to enter into the beans.
The deer, in the big herd, do not spread out while feeding. This phenomenon is called yarding. It can help deer survive predators and keep warm. Deer also yard to conserve energy and often gravitate to a good source of food.
This is an area of marginal cover where I usually don’t see deer. Biologists claim a buck can smell a doe in estrus a mile away. I wonder if deer in outlying areas could scent the ones using the field. How do they get together like this in farm country?
While the area does not have a lot of cover, it has the right kind. A south-facing hillside and a thicket in a creek bottom.
I doubt deer yard every winter in these parts. We did not have enough cold weather to ice fish last winter. When I began seeing these deer two weeks ago, it was as if they knew this bad weather was coming.
About 16 years ago, my daughter and I had a couple of herds we would glass this time of year. We watched a herd of 18 from the driveway of the Apple Barn. They would not leave the security of the reformatory property until it was almost too dark to see.
It was interesting to watch the deer posturing. Often, two does would square off by standing on their hind legs and fighting with their front hooves.
We have had plenty of opportunities to ice fish this winter but with heavy snow, on top of the ice, I’m concerned some small ponds and pits will have fish kills.
When the snow prevents the sunlight from reaching the plant life under the ice, photosynthesis stops. The weeds quickly begin to die and discharge carbon dioxide.
Larry Holliday lost all of his fish six years ago. He had to restock and wait for the fish to grow. It could happen again. With the spring thaw of 1978, I received lots of calls to come and assess fish kills.
Perhaps, the snow won’t cover the water long enough to do this kind of damage. The temperature should reach 40 next Tuesday and quickly melt the danger away.
