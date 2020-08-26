Last Friday, I flew to Denver for a new adventure -- my daughter Jourdan’s wedding. Her marriage into a great family and to a very fine man, Ryan Blue, was fine with dad. This fabulous four-day event featured good food, fun games and great conversations. It also had a flavor for the outdoors.
Our destination was Aspen Falls Resort located about 75 miles west of Denver and very much in the mountains. The property featured a large and lovely log, two-story lodge with a large dining room, balconies, pool room, large kitchen and bedrooms. There was a clubhouse down the lane and additional cabins on the property. Aspen Falls also had a pond full of trout.
I and Ryan’s father, Ed, tried every lure available with nothing but two short hook-ups to show for it, yet, we could toss fish pellets in the lake and the trout acted like they hadn’t eaten in weeks.
As wonderful as Aspen Falls is, the one takeaway was their cheap and mostly too heavy fishing tackle. I had to respool a reel just to use it. They had a small box with inline spinners and small spoons. I longed for my ultralight outfit with a Muey jig tipped with a wax worm.
It has been very dry in this area of Colorado, but Aspen Falls had automatic sprinklers going, and the robins knew it. There was also a blue heron hanging around the pond. Young, recently planted trees had to be protected from deer and elk with fencing.
The wedding took place on a rocky outcropping that will forever be etched in my mind. Jourdan had the perfect dress and looked lovely in it. Yes, a few tears were shed.
Ryan’s parents, Ed and Joy, Grammy Blue, Grammy Johnson, Aunt and Uncle Brett and Andrea Tedesco and me went for a scenic trip through the Rocky Mountain National Park. At the highest elevation -- 12,190 feet -- it was 63 degrees. We saw plenty of snow banks and glaciers.
This is a magnificent place to hike with many younger members of the wedding party doing just that. Jourdan and Ryan reported seeing two elk cows with calves and a bull bedded in grass just off the trail. It is amazing these animals grow so big given the seemingly lack of good nutritious plants to graze on.
We old folks stopped and observed a herd of approximately 60 elk bedded just off the road and above the tree line. There was not a trophy bull in the bunch. We also saw a bighorn ram bedded down a slope.
It was quite windy at these high elevations and all the animals we saw were bedded on protected hillsides.
In the distance, we often saw mountain lakes nestled at the base of sheer mountain bluffs. I wondered if anyone had ever made the effort to reach some of these remote bodies of water and if they all contained fish?
Chef Kent and Emmy with Z catering provided some delicious and exotic meals with many varieties of cheese, mushrooms and organic vegetables. They even served bison. These folks own multiple restaurants and cafes in Wyoming. My favorite dish was their baked salmon with apricot glaze.
On my return to the Denver airport, I had to stop for a jaywalking cow elk at Estes Park.
Enjoy your honeymoon, baby girl.
