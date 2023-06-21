A famous bass pro once said, “The difference between a professional angler and a weekend fisherman is that the pro is quicker to change when not catching fish."
We all have our favorite lures, which we often use to a fault.
A lure can get hot, like the Whopper Plopper topwater lure. When bass are exposed to it daily, they quit falling for the fake.
Another example is in the late 1960s Laurie Rapala was hand-carving his 11S Rapalas. He would ship 700 a year to the U.S. Marinas on Dale Hollow, and some other TVA impoundments rented them for $7 a day. If you lost one, it cost you $30 -- a lot of money for a lure back then. I can’t remember when I’ve read or heard about someone catching a mess of bass on this minnow-imitating artificial. In fact, it might be just as good today.
I have three small lakes where I fish locally. In years past, some big bass have fallen for the Whopper. My largest bass came from a development pond three years ago. It was the last fish to hit this lure on that lake.
One day, as I approached the lake from Miss Peggy’s, I observed a local resident using a Whopper Plopper. Surely, the bass in these waters had grown shy of this noisy topwater bait.
The second lake had underwater buckbrush where the bass would hide. For two seasons, the Whopper or its slightly better Berkley Choppo copy helped me put a lot of three- to five-pounders in the boat. My last two visits tallied no bass on these lures.
Monday, I drove to Fishers to give a pint of blood. Afterward, I stopped at Cabela's. They had quite a rack of plastic worms of several styles and colors. Usually, the hot worm has one or two packages left on the hook. I took the last package off one of the pegs.
The third pit, which my son Greg and I call the frog pond, is no more than six feet deep. It has a lot of slop on top with some open water.
Early this spring, I caught some three-pounders on the whopper and a lot of smaller bass. The pond owner was so impressed by my catch he bought three Whopper Ploppers. The word spread to his friend, who caught some nice bass on this lure.
Greg and I switched to plastic frogs and caught several bass, but the resident population of largemouth soon quit hitting both topwater lures.
On my home, I stopped at the frog pond. It was 1:30 p.m. with a 70% chance of rain in a half-hour. It only sprinkled, but what a good time to be on the water.
The Whopper did not produce the time before. This time, I went with a new Father’s Day frog and the plastic worms I had just purchased. The conditions were perfect for the frog, but the bass were having none of it, save for a couple of small ones.
Tossing this worm was like flipping a light switch. I must have caught over 20 bass in an hour. The big one got away, but I did land one weighing 4.5 pounds. A bass appearing to weigh over five pounds sucked in my worm. The fish was too heavy to tail-walk. Half of her body broke the water with a violent head shake, sending the worm back my way.
What worm and how I rigged it must remain a secret. Others who read this column fish the same lake. Before the summer is gone, I will introduce the old Rapala to a new population of bass who have never seen one.