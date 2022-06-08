For the past three years, I’ve been on a mission to learn as much as I can about the redear sunfish. Even a Facebook site is dedicated to catching the not-too-well-understood shellcracker. I’ve already been on one 450-mile round-trip to the Ohio River where I never caught a one. Last Friday, I was beginning to think the paddle was down the creek and I up it.
White River is infested with Euraision clams. It makes sense the redear would begin showing up in size and numbers. Steve Jett and I were looking for sloughs and eddies where redear might spawn out of the current.
We caught a lot of bluegill and warmouth but nothing with a tinge of red or orange on the ear. There was one more place left to try as the little hand was leaning towards 4 p.m.
I was using a Charlie Brewer Crappie grub and Jett some other small jig. We were tipping them with wax worms. Finally, I tossed my offering into a weed opening and was greeted by a hard hit. After a good fight, I landed our first redear, but that was the only one for that section of shoreline. This fish was decent size at about 9 inches.
Another 70 yards back in the slough, I hooked another. This one topped 12 inches, but there again was only one.
We had found some, but Jett had to get home for a graduation party. On the way back to the channel, he pitched under a low-hanging branch and caught two more big shellcrackers.
I’m not sure if we will go back. We got our boat stuck on a sandbar, and the places we didn’t catch redear looked better than the one where we did.
This past Tuesday was our best outing all spring. We fished Geist Reservoir. Jett went unorthodox and caught a lot of quality redear on a Strike King Bitsy crankbait. They liked it, but it was difficult to get those tiny treble hooks out of their mouths. Steve even buried the hooks in his shirt. I stayed with the cut-down crappie grub.
The amazing thing we learned is the male redear had just come shallow to prepare nests. I think every one we caught was a male. When we squeezed them, the milt sprayed out. I believe the females will rush in, perhaps, Thursday.
In our effort to find and understand these fish, we made great strides on this day. We learned redear will spawn on the main lake as well as in the backs of bays. In fact, the larger fish were shallow but very close to deep water.
Steve and I believe the big females are suspended over deep water but have not put our theory to the test. We were having enough fun catching the males shallow.
Along with redear, we catch a lot of bluegill, and they are all small. Bass, perch and crappie also like our offerings.
The hot color on the Charlie Brewer Crappie Slider Grub is Junebug with a chartreuse tail. Badger Baitshop in Chesterfield has a large selection. I also do good on orang/chartreuse and white/chartreuse.
Thursday or Friday will probably be the good days for the big females. However, I have plans for the rest of the week. I fear the photos Steve Jett will be sending from the lake. I think he may catch one over 2 pounds.