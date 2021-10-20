Finally, I got away Tuesday for some alone time. The morning began with me scouting for deer. I didn’t take my squirrel gun because it would have put me in a hunting mode, and I needed to cover lots of ground. As it turned out, I saw very little deer sign, and the squirrels acted as if I was Snow White. The beginning was mundane, but this day had a rewarding ending.
This property is not great for deer hunting, but I have a cabin to stay in and a 12-acre lake to fish. Deer move through a narrow strip of woods that show little sign but gets good once the rut begins to heat up. I saw one small scrape and no rubs. Nothing that made me want to set up a stand.
I launched my Pond Prowler II at about 3:30 p.m. This was about to be a jam-packed fun afternoon. I began catching large bluegill right away. I had three plastic paddle tail grubs rigged with three different jig heads. The gills only wanted the green head, 1/32nd ounce, and a june bug grub tipped with a wax worm. A pink or black head they wanted not.
A few of these pan fish measured 10 inches. Some were just under the surface, but the bigger ones were deep.
I was enjoying this perfect 72-degree, hazy afternoon when my phone rang. It was my daughter Jourdan, so I took the call. Baby girl brought me luck. I caught five bluegill in a row with the phone on my lap. I told Jourdan she could not hang up with all the luck I was having.
She got a play-by-play on the next fish.
“Oh, my gosh, I’ve got a big one on,” I said.
The fish fought like a bluegill, only more powerful. I guided it away from tree limbs and into open water, all the time wishing I had retied my knot.
When I got the fish to the boat, I saw it was a giant redear (shellcracker) measuring 14 inches. This fish was thick, wide and my personal best.
Redear was stocked in this lake two years ago, the largest measuring 6 inches. Could they more than double their size in that period of time?
The lake is overrun with Eurasian clams, and shellcrackers love them. I didn’t keep any of the fish.
I hung up on Jourdan so I could measure and take photos of my catch.
Shortly, I heard the screech of an eagle overhead. It landed in a dead tree on the upper end of the lake. When I got close enough to see, there were two eagles. They were quite interested in what I was doing.
I killed my next bluegill and tossed it on the surface. Ditto, for a small bass. When I moved away, these birds of prey swooped down and picked up the meals this strange critter left for them.
I had a choice the next morning: be in the woods before daylight or on the lake at dawn. You have a pretty good guess as to which one, I chose.
