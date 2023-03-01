Rabbit season wound down Tuesday. My beagle Tramp and I made the most of it. I hadn’t hunted this creek bottom all season because it is usually not that good. Big mistake. We jumped nine bunnies in three hours of hunting. You can bet I’ll hunt this property more next year.
Saturday afternoon, Dave Schlabach and I hunted. The rabbit Tramp got on had three lives. I missed it twice. Dave was right on this fleeting glance until he pulled the trigger on his old .410. The hammer was only half-cocked. This cottontail was larger than most, plus very elusive.
There is one place at the end of a gravel pit where a deep gorge feeds to the water’s edge. On the side of the hill are big log piles where a rabbit could easily evade the dog, yet, this rabbit ran on by.
The first time the rabbit crossed this ravine and ran up a steep hill, I arrived too late. The second time the rabbit ran through there Dave had been watching it and then decided to move.
This critter ran a long and varied path. It was large as far as cottontails go. It often allowed Tramp to get within five feet of it before taking off again. Although the bawling hound was a ways off, I could tell the rabbit was turning my way.
This time, Dave and I were guarding the gorge. Once again, this bunny passed the brush and hit the open trail down the ditch. My #6 shot met it at the bottom. This rabbit’s lives ended at four.
I had a choice to make. Either walk quite a ways on level ground to walk around the ditch and down a slight slope or go down the very steep side where there were rocks and loose gravel. Take the 40-foot drop or walk 250 yards. Dave suggested I take the safe route.
I tossed caution to the wind and handed Dave my gun. I eased down on my left side while grabbing any little shrub growing out the side of the hill. Thankfully, a couple were deep-rooted. With nothing else to grab, I rolled over on my back and slid the rest of the way on my posterior. I could not go back the way I came and still had to walk a way to meet back with Dave.
This one rabbit had drained our energies. Tramp was still going strong and is about as old as I (79) at age 11. I gave us both a break and headed for home.
I didn’t get to clean the rabbit until almost dark. I had it skinned when it became difficult to see. It was a cool night. I decided to leave the carcass where it was and finish the job in the morning.
When I went back, there was nothing left but the hind legs of the rabbit and its entrails, minus the liver.
I heard Tramp bark during the night but never thought to check. A few days earlier, I saw a big male coyote cross the field just north of my house. I discount it being a hawk or owl because of how the hind legs were broken. My tailgate sits pretty high, but maybe feral cats could have done this. Whatever took advantage of this easy meal ate it on the tailgate.
On the last day of February, Tramp had three rabbits hole on him. Then he got on a hot trail where he was running two rabbits at once. I got one of them.
Our season ended on a hillside. My determined dog brought a rabbit around five times, but I couldn't kill it.
Another season awaits. I hope the aged hunter and the old dog can answer the bell.