Versiti Blood Center is helping me celebrate giving 100 pints of blood. There will be cake and refreshments. They will present me with a plaque. Please roll up your sleeve and join me Saturday. Plenty of appointments are available. Mine is at 11:30 a.m. Call 800-632-4722. The center is located at 11005 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis. I look forward to seeing you there.
Actually, this will be pint 101. I gave my last pint at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they had too much going on to commemorate my milestone there.
This means more to me than the biggest fish, Boone & Crocket buck or all the tournaments my baseball and softball teams have ever won. Each pint of blood saves up to three lives, four if it goes to the very young. Possibly 300 lives, people I’ll never know or even meet, have benefitted from this little 20-minute stick in my arm.
After rabbit hunting recently, I dug a deep thorn out of my finger. Using a sewing needle, I went deep for this one. It most certainly hurt more than the stick I get from a professional to draw blood.
You just can’t stand the thought of this procedure? What if it were reversed? Say you lost a lot of blood in an accident and needed it replaced.
My cardiologist, Dr. Preetham Jetty attributes, in part, my good health to giving blood six times a year. It is good for your body to make new blood. Over time, heavy metals and other impurities can build up in your blood. Give some of this blood to save a life and improve yours.
We can sit around, eat cake and talk about outdoor sports at the Versiti Blood Center on Saturday. Call now to make an appointment. Take an iron tablet each of the next three days if possible. If your hemoglobin is low, they won’t take your blood.
• • •
I began following Leavelle McKinney on FaceBook about five years ago. At first, he was catching big crappie from the bank at Salamonie and Mississinewa in the dead of winter from open water.
I recognized him one time at Salamonie. He was fishing with a kid on the shoreline.
Three years ago, McKinney and partner Mike Hubbard began fishing from his new boat and winning crappie tournaments. He now fishes many of the major tournaments east of the Mississippi.
This man, whom I’m guessing is about 34 years old, is a wizard at using electronics, especially Live Scope. He can actually target the largest fish in a school. Recently, he had the Live Scope on a huge crappie for 45 minutes but couldn't get it to bite
About two weeks ago, on a day that was good for neither man nor beast, McKinney was fishing Monroe Reservoir. He landed his first crappie over three pounds, in fact, it weighed 3.9 pounds and measured 19 inches.
His buddy took photos and a video before McKinney released this magnificent fish. He will try to catch it again in an upcoming tournament.
McKinney and Hubbard have not gone unnoticed. They have picked up a boatload of sponsors including Jenko Fishing, Black Speck Fishing and Tackle. They are on the pro staff for Crappie Monster and Pop’s Crappie Jigs.
Monroe has produced crappie better than three pounds for as long as I can remember. With inflation and the high price of gas, I may spend a week there.
The Ford 68th annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show is Friday through Sunday and Feb. 22-26. Local lure makers Tom Morgan and Alan Muey will have booths.