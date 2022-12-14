Many years ago there was a promotion for giving blood. I believe it was a $15 gas card with a chance to win something more valuable. Only when there was something of value involved would I be tempted to give a pint of my valuable blood. Then, one day, something changed me.
They put up big photos on the wall with captions of children thanking unknown donors for saving their lives. A sign read “Only one in 25 people give blood.” It is much less around holidays. I could not get those children out of my mind. One pint of blood can save up to three lives -- four if we are talking babies.
Versiti Blood Center would call me every 56 days. At first, I would ask if there were promotions or any coming up. Finally, I thought, “lives are at stake and I’m holding out for a reward.” I began giving on a regular basis. Every 56 days or soon after.
This coming Saturday is the Indianapolis Colts Bleed Blue Day at Lucas Oil Stadium. There is a prize of an autographed football. Also, anyone who gives blood now through January will receive a chance to win a car.
There are great snacks, Colts Cheerleaders, booths and displays. You are allowed to go on the field and pass your new football around. I’ve had someone take my photo in front of a goalpost.
I will be one of 159 people giving their 100th pint of blood Saturday. You are not permitted to give more than six pints a year. This will be my sixth, and they would not take it a day sooner.
While the blood is flowing from my arm, I will be interviewed by someone from WRTV-6. I hope you will watch it. Better yet, join me in giving. Call Versiti Blood Center to make an appointment at 317-916-5150. Tell them Rick asked you to donate. You will save lives.
My cardiologist is Dr. Pretham Jetty. When he learned about the amount of blood I’d given, he told me this was very good for my heart. I’m guessing fresh blood is replacing old stale blood, but he didn’t explain.
If you give blood on a regular basis, it is a good idea to take iron tablets. I was turned down a couple of times because my hemoglobin was too low. Of course, ask your doctor.
You would think I have a great collection of Colts autographed footballs, but that is not true. I don’t have any. The Bleed Blue draw is always in mid-December, and those footballs make unique Christmas gifts. I have someone in mind for this one.
• • •
Last Wednesday afternoon, I sat my ladder stand along a mowed powerline right-of-way. Just like the last time, this mature doe and her twins fed toward me. Most deer aren’t this good, but this old gal stared at me through the trees at 60 yards while feeding uphill. They never got much closer and would have been safe regardless. Unlike before, there was no buck in hot pursuit.
The next morning, it was raining. My CVA Accura muzzleloader is designed to fire under wet conditions. Out I went.
I wish you could have been with me. I moved slowly and quietly through the woods. Two fox squirrels were chasing each other. One hopped up on a hickory stump and drank from where water stood.
The bushy tail seemed to know I would not waste a 250-grain bullet on such a small animal. I spoke softly to the squirrel. It did not know what to think but obviously was not afraid.
On a ridge top, I found rubs on eight-inch diameter pine trees that were not there a month ago. Down in the creek bottom, wild turkeys were clucking. Flying low were several flocks of Canada geese honking their heads off. These woods were magical. I felt like the only person in the world.
As the rain slowly intensified, I headed for the cabin. As I slid my feet out of my rubber boots, I noticed they were on the wrong feet.