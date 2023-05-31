Last Saturday, I drove to the Pendleton post office to mail some bills. After this errand, I was going to go to Planet Fitness in Anderson. However, something felt right. The wind had been coming from the northeast for most of the day. At 4:30 p.m., the wind shifted from the southwest. I looked up and noticed clouds moving in. One more thing to check would get me to change my plans.
An easterly wind usually means bright skies and a high-pressure system. A saying much older than I goes: Wind out of the east, fish bite the least.
I had been playing hookey at the gym, trying to let a sciatic problem heal. A foot vibrator, back massager and recommended exercises were showing very slow progress. The problem developed during the turkey and morel mushroom season. Now it was time to rest and hope to heal.
Out of curiosity, I checked the weather on my phone. A wind out of the south blows your bait in the fish’s mouth. I scrolled down to the barometric reading and saw the arrow pointing down. A south wind and falling barometer? I’m going fishing.
At 5:10 p.m., I lipped a 20-inch bass. This lake was new to me. I was encouraged to see a fish of this quality. I caught nine more largemouths, including one the same size as the first.
These fish were aggressive. I caught them all on a Whopper Plopper, a large topwater lure.
I finally made it to the gym Tuesday. I had a good workout with no ill effects. I hope the worst is behind me.
On Monday, my family had a get-together to honor those who sacrificed for our freedom and celebrate my son Greg’s birthday.
Full of Papa Joe's fish, delicious sides and sinful desserts, I decided to take a walk behind my barn. I took a carton of eggs that were getting old and suspect.
My beagle Tramp went with me and quickly found a fresh rabbit trail. The hound was bawling, and a barred owl was hooting in the distance. Near the end of my fencerow, I came face-to-face with Ricky the Raccoon. I hope he discovered the eggs later.
Tramp's run with the rabbit was over, and we headed back to the house. I have mentioned before this dog is a picky eater. I’ve run through most brands, even some expensive ones. Something we should worry about, he does not like cheap hot dogs and will not eat canned soup. I was buying "Bud Boy,” his nickname, ham hocks and smoked pork rib bones. Those he liked, but they were expensive and became hard to find.
One day, I was visiting my son Greg and daughter-in-law Dawn. They had just put down their beloved beagle Reggie. Some of his kibble-type food was left over in a large plastic container.
Greg said, “Dad, take this dog food home and see if Tramp will eat it.”
After one bite, Bud Boy was hooked. It was like me eating caramel corn. I expected my dog to tire of this, but he didn’t. I called Greg to inquire what brand and flavor this was.
He didn’t remember but said, “It’s on the back row at Pet Smart.”
Greg paid the store a visit and learned the brand was Authority chicken and rice formula. An 18-pound bag is about $50, but I’m no longer supplementing his diet.
I was in Owen County a couple of weeks ago and drove past Timber Ridge Church Camp on my way to meet some fellow writers at the Owen County Winery.
My daughter Jourdan went to this camp for at least five years and loved it. The kids stay in rustic cabins and are well supervised.
She participated in spelunking (cave exploring), horseback riding, paintball and swimming with a high dive, low dive and barge rope to swing out on. There is also flag football, water skiing and tubing, mountain biking, zip line and rock wall climbing.
Single Moms with Kids camp runs June 14-18. Blind camp is next, followed by Ceb for ages 7-10. Juniors 10-13, Tweens and Family fill out a fun season.
Go to.https://www.indysdayouth.org/register-for-camp to learn more.