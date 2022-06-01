This spring has been none too kind to this old angler. I’ve had one good outing early in the season and caught my personal best bluegill, but I have had to fish diligently for a few fish. Last Friday, I was fishing from the bank of a pit. I just wanted to make a few cast and leave. Instead, I snagged my $8 lure. I launched a leaky old boat to get my Whopper Plopper and managed to catch seven small bass.
Jones Fish hatchery has agreed to send biologist Reed Morehouse to the 10-acre lake I fish in Owen County. He has a plan for getting rid of the Eurasian clams. These little buggers make the water extremely fertile thus causing a considerable problem with algae.
He was to meet me and the owners Monday morning. For this meeting, I and Joe Jones decided to go a day early.
We launched my boat on the windswept lake. Actually, the water looked good. The wind and activity with a motor boat had dissipated the algae. It was 2 p.m., hot and with a cloudless sky. I did not expect the fish to bite.
My first fish was a redear full of eggs. I threw it back. Readers eat clams and zebra mussels. We went looking for shade and protection from the wind on a high bank with wood. We began catching some big bluegills using Charlie Brewer Crappie Slider grubs. We pinch the head off to make them shorter for the gills and redear. We also tip them with wax worms on a 1/32-ounce jig.
In 18 years, I’ve caught but seven crappie. About 27 years ago, two fishermen put 11 crappie from Monroe in this lake. With a population of stunted bass, the crappie has never taken hold.
I tossed my offering toward a tree that disappeared into deep water and felt the tick on my jig. It was a 10-inch crappie about the size of one I caught a few weeks ago. Years ago, I caught a crappie from this lake that measured 16.5 inches and weighed 2.5 pounds. My next fish was about to beat that one.
I was barely moving my jig as it sank off a log in 12 feet of water. My line twitched, and I set the hook into my personal best. The first glance I got sent my adrenalin rushing. Never have I hooked such a large slab crappie.
Joe lipped the fish and pulled out a ruler. It measured 18 inches. After the photos were taken, I eased the big fish back into the water and watched it swim away.
Joe caught his share of big bluegill and small bass. We got hung up a few times and enjoyed a great afternoon of fishing.
Me being out of kelter was over. I was expecting to catch yet another crappie. I did a few cast later. This one measured 16 inches.
Our afternoon was a good one with many bluegill going well over 9 inches and a couple of 10 inches.
Sometimes, fish don’t bite. There are solunar tables that go by the position of the moon, moon phases, wind, barometric pressures, cold fronts and warm fronts. One thing is for certain, the good days and bad days will even out over time.