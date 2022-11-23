Things have settled since my tumultuous opening weekend of deer gun season. Last week, I reported dropping Larry Lawson’s gun from a tree stand. I replaced his Remington with a Savage American 308.
If I could find the parts, fixing the Remington would be easy. I currycombed the internet — yes, eBay too — but could not find the trigger assembly and composite stock. I called Remcom, an outfit that took on some of Remington’s business after it declared bankruptcy. A fellow there gave me some contacts that didn’t pan out. Desperate, I called him again. He said, “Try Paducah Shooter’s Supply.”
The Dukes of Paducah had both of the parts. In three days, this limited edition Remington 770 looked like new and is now mine.
A week ago Thursday, I was hunting Owen County. At 4:58 p.m., I got a glimpse of a deer entering a locust stand where deer like to bed. It was probably a buck scent-checking the bedding area, but I never saw its head.
At 5:12, a squirrel began barking and looking my way. I swiveled slowly to first see a big doe followed by her twins. The young ones were playing without a care in the world.
The wary old doe soon noticed something big up a tree. She stared, pawed the ground and snorted. I never blinked an eye. She ran off a short way and then fed back toward me.
Allow me to say, I already have venison in the freezer. Any one of these deer was legal for me to shoot. Good things come to those who wait, and this time of year a buck will often follow does.
The mature doe kept looking back, and soon a six-point buck came onto the scene. The doe and her offspring wanted nothing to do with this aggressive male. The three deer ran off with the young buck in hot pursuit.
In a short span of 22 minutes, I saw five deer. As my part of the world rotated away from the sun, all was quiet. A short nap would have left this scene unrecorded.
A call from Larry Lawson had me cutting my Friday hunt short. He invited me to go hunt with him in Union County last weekend.
There was a lot of activity in the fields with the farmer picking corn. We chose to set on stands at the wooded edges instead of hunting the deep timber that featured dark draws out of the vicious wind.
Lawson took this hunt a little more seriously than I did. Come noon Saturday, I reposted myself in a tower stand with a propane heater, swivel chairs and sliding glass windows. It was quite nice to retreat from the elements, but my main reason was to listen to the IU and Purdue football games. Ditto, when the Colts gave away their game Sunday.
The deer were not moving. Larry saw nine and I three. He passed on some does and a small buck.
With the corn pickers gone, we gambled on deer entering the corn during the last light. Nuthatches and other small birds were feeding on the missed grain until dark, but the deer stayed away.
My chances are dwindling this gun season. However, I like the muzzleloading season and can still use my rifle in deer-reduction zones. Also, I’m saving freezer space for a late state park hunt.
Some of my most disappointing seasons were when I filled my buck tag on opening morning. I love being outdoors and can handle the cold if it’s not too windy.