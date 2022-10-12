Trying to figure out the redear bite on Geist Reservoir has been a three-year expedition. Outside of the spring spawn, a pattern has not developed until my last trip. The pattern was revealed by closely watching my depth finder.
Last week’s column was about a hot tip from an angler who fishes for crappie at Geist. He advised using a stinger, jointed crappie grub. Although I could not duplicate the sample he gave me, I came close. Mine were stingers with a solid body and a similar, straight tail.
He advised me to use a bobber and keep the wax worm-tipped jig close to the bottom. Joe Jones and I returned to where we had caught a big redear (shellcracker) the week before. Joe caught several small fish while I caught an occasional yellow bass.
A crappie angler was fishing in the same area. We saw him catch a small shellcracker.
“They are all over this flat,” he said.
This flat was 3 to 4 feet of water and more than a casting distance from shore.
Soon, a bass angler came along. We struck up a conversation. He was practicing for a tournament that was held last Saturday. He lived on the lake and suggested we fish around his dock located in one of the larger bays.
The big one we caught the week before was not going to be fooled again. We left this area with me not catching one redear on the bobber/stinger rig. I gave it three hours and went back to my Charlie Brewer Junebug paddle tail crappie grub on a 1/32-ounce green jig. Pinch about 1/8th of an inch off the head.
I was also giving the Berkley Gulp Alive Waxies an honest try. My confidence in this add-on was high after doing so well with it on big crappie and bluegill the previous trip.
Joe and I did not recognize the guy's dock off-hand and began randomly fishing docks. All the while looking at our depth finder. Finally, Joe caught a big redear, and before he could get it unhooked I had another dandy. We moved up and down this short stretch of shoreline catching several 9- to 12-inch fish.
The depth under our boat ranged from 4 to 6 feet. This was a flat that ran out quite a ways from the bank. After five passes, we moved on down the shoreline, only now the electronic locator was reading as much as 18 feet under the boat.
We were still catching fish but not as frequently as had happened on the flat. Joe caught the largest redear along the deep shoreline, but several more casts did not produce another fish at that spot.
By the time we called it a day, Joe said, “If we had kept those big ones, there would be quite a mess.”
Throwing them back means there is a good chance we will catch them again. I’m not against keeping some to eat but knowing they are still there is a confidence booster.
My goal now is to catch a limit of 25 shellcrackers over 8.5 inches. I figure most will come off of a shallow flat.
• • •
A non-resident hunter from Florida was having breakfast in French Lick the day before the Oct. 1 archery season began. He struck up a conversation with a local farmer who invited him to come hunt.
The second morning our Florida man arrowed a 10-point albino buck. I saw the picture and may post it on Facebook.