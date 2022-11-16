The action heated up fast during the firearms deer opener last Saturday. I was hunting with my good friend Larry Lawson and saw deer on the way to my stand.
We saw several deer, but the bucks were too small and the does too far away. At about 9 a.m., the snow intensified from a few flakes to covering the ground in a half-hour.
It was beautiful outside, but the deer didn’t like the wind that brought in the swirling snow. Plus, the advantage went to the deer with most of the corn still standing.
On our way out, at last light, there were two deer feeding where the farmer had picked a few rows of corn. We had been hunting a couple of good runs that came out to standing corn.
Sunday morning, I shot a doe early, then my luck turned bad. I was in an 18-foot ladder stand overlooking a weed-filled draw that bled off of a cornfield and dove into deep wooded ravines.
A really nice buck came out into the weeds, did a scent check then made a U-turn. He did this very quickly. I leaned forward to see if he had stopped. My hands were on top of Larry’s Remington 770 in .308 caliber. I pushed the gun past the edge of the rest and lost my grip. The gun fell to the ground.
I quickly found out why hunters get seriously injured and sometimes lose their lives falling out of tree stands. The trigger guard and trigger were broken into.
I must say on close examination, this gun was poorly made. The composite stock and trigger guard were one piece. Had the trigger guard been made of steel or aluminum and been screwed into the stock, it would have held -- thus protecting the trigger.
I’ve looked thoroughly on the internet for a Remington 770 short-action trigger assembly and have come up empty. This model has not been made in several years. Remington went out of business, and I’m frustrated. Someone is firing up the Remington brand again, but they are not making parts for discontinued guns. Please contact me if you know where I can find this part.
I have found a stock for a hundred bucks, but there is no need for the stock without the trigger assembly.
I bought Larry a new Ruger .308. He let me keep the damaged gun in hopes I could fix it.
Sunday afternoon, we split up. Again, I hunted the heavy trails going to the unpicked corn. I was lured by a massive scrape at the edge of the woods. I never saw a deer but did see seven wild turkeys and a coyote.
On my way out, there were three deer where we had seen two the evening before. The deer had told us how to hunt, but we didn’t listen. Had one of us sat on a hunting chair three rows into the standing corn, it would have paid off. Although it was too dark to see antlers, one of the deer was much larger than the other two. They were there because the corn picker left a lot of grain on the ground.
My friend Marty Hall was about to score on a nice buck near Monticello when the deer got spooked by two pheasants. My advice to Marty is to return with a shotgun and #6 shot.