One thing I’ve learned in my almost 79 years of life (birthday tomorrow) is in regards to hunting and fishing, nothing ever stays the same. A landowner dies or sells his property? You lose a place to hunt. Suddenly, the place where you love to fish is no longer very good. Why?
Invasive weed species, carp, winter kill, chemicals or cast nets can impact fishing.
A friend recently contacted me with something that jarred my memory. He fishes Indiana streams and rivers for smallmouth bass. Most often, he hires a guide and has intimate knowledge of this fishery.
Apparently, some people are using cast nets to capture fish. This is legal in Indiana to gather minnows and crawfish but not game fish.
A reliable source from Indiana DNR enforcement told me there is a petition, along with photos, going around asking the DNR to do something. My source says none of the people who took photos of the illegal taking of game fish reported the incidents to DNR conservation officers.
A conservation officer has a lot of ground to cover, species to protect and laws to enforce. When someone drowns or has an ATV accident COs are usually involved. Rest assured on opening days of duck, deer and turkey season, our COs are not checking fishing licenses on White River.
Our DNR enforcement men and women cannot be everywhere at once. This is where you and I come in. If someone is taking fish or game illegally, they are stealing from me and you.
You have a cell phone and our DNR has a Turn In A Poacher hotline. This is also good for polluters. Call 1-800-TIP-IDNR. Store this number in your phone. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $500 if the rascals are prosecuted.
I have used the TIP line twice. I did not want a reward.
This cast netting for game fish has been going on a lot in the last three or more years. I’ve heard of cast nets being used at development lakes. They often do their dirty work while residents are working or at night.
The lake I fish at Owen County used to be some of the best bluegill fishing I’ve seen. Two years ago, I caught a 14-inch redear. Bruiser bluegill over nine inches was the norm and occasional crappie up to 18 inches to put icing on the cake.
On most days, I would catch 20 big fat bluegills and then begin releasing them. Two years ago, in October, I fished for four hours and caught one fish.
It seemed insignificant at the time, but an employee of the property caught some guys using cast nets. These poachers were ordered to stop, but I believe they continued their thievery after dark. They camp nearby a couple of times annually.
Game fish are defined as any species that has a bag or size limit. This would seem to exclude bluegills, but there are a few ponds on DNR properties with bag limits on them.
Something else I learned from my DNR friend -- it is illegal to net or seine within 300 feet of a dam on the downstream side.