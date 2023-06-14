Many moons ago, when I fished bass tournaments, pitching docks with a four-inch Slider worm was one of my keys to success. However, casting the 1/8-ounce bait required using a six-pound test monofilament line. Bass four pounds or larger often had their way with me. Too much force would break my line. If they didn’t clear the dock post on the hook set, the fish would wrap around and be gone. Finally, something came along to shift this game in my favor.
I fished my last tournament in 1989. A couple of weeks ago, I let James Lasswell talk me into fishing a crappie tournament. On the way home, several friends and competitors called to see how he had fared. His reply surprised me.
“The old man taught me something today,” he said.
He referred to me using a four-pound test Berkley Fireline braid that is equivalent in diameter to a one-pound test monofilament or 11.8 kilograms.
At first, Lasswell and many other anglers think this line is too light. My friend changed his mind when I got my jig hung and pulled the boat to the stump.
Berkeley is the only company making a braid this small. It must not be popular because I’ve never seen the four-pound test on store shelves. You have to order it, and all braids are expensive. A 300-yard spool is about $38.You can avoid shipping if you have it delivered to a Bass Pro Shop or Cabela’s. Who doesn’t need an excuse to go there? Since switching more to pan fishing, I’ve feared Berkley might quit making this super-thin line. The next up is the six-pound test which is .9 kilograms larger in diameter. I’ve never tried it, but I used 10 and 12 for pitching docks with small worms and bass jigs.
The bad news is Berkley has quit manufacturing the Original Fireline, and they have it on close-out at 50% off. The good news is they have made some improvements. Berkeley calls their new version Thermally Fused Tough, which is still the same diameter. Being a man who likes a bargain, it may be a while before I try the new stuff.
Lasswell had two 300-yard spools of the new stuff three days after the tournament. James ordered them the night he got home. He spooled it on two reels right away and then called me.
Lasswell’s strong suit is dock-shooting, where he pulls his jig down to make a bow in his rod. When he releases, the jig shoots across the surface and way under the dock or pontoon boat.
“I just shot a jig across the street. This line is amazing,” Lasswell reported.
The Indiana state record for crappie is four pounds, 11 ounces. Most folks want to be prepared for a fish like this to strike. For this reason, an eight- to 10-pound test is the norm. When you use a heavier line, a split shot and/or bobber are needed to get the desired casting distance. Some use a snap swivel to add weight and make changing lures easier. This is a bad idea. It looks unnatural and makes you lazy about retying. Your knot is the weakest part of your set-up, which brings us to another point.
When I used mono, my six-pound tests quickly became less. I slowly sinched the Palamar knot across my tongue to prevent friction from heating and thus weakening my line. If after tying your knot the line curls above it, the friction has weakened your line considerably. You might as well retie.
I will confess when using an Alan Muey 1/64-ounce jig to using a bb split shot ahead of it.
This one-pound diameter Fireline braid is akin to using sewing thread.
Lasswell had a chance to try it on the water when we went to Salamonie last Saturday. He ordered two more spools when he got home.