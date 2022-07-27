Have you ever heard about a young person shooting their way to a college scholarship? One young lady from Madison County has made this dream a reality. Allison Fulp has been shooting competitively for 10 years.
She gets the love of shooting from her father, Damon. He will be the first to admit his daughter surpassed him at busting clay pigeons long ago.
Allison began her climb in 4-H Shooting Sports. In 2017, she moved into shooting Scholastic Clay Target Program. In the last three years, she excelled as the top female shooter in trap, skeet and sporting clays — an amazing feat.
Four years ago, her father and others started the Lapel High School USA Clay Target League. They allowed students from other high schools to participate. In fact, Allison attends the Indiana Christian Academy. The coaches have been instrumental in getting most of the participants' schools to recognize this trap shooting club as a credited course.
Fulp has been the top female shooter in her conference each of the last four years in trap and skeet along with winning conference with her teammates. She has also been the top female shooter in the state each of the last four years. A South Dakota pheasant or a Georgia quail would not have much of a chance if they took flight in front of her.
The Lapel team has finished second in the state three of the last four years.
Competing within the boundaries of the Hoosier State was not enough for this young lady. Most recently, Fulp won her division at the Junior US Open at the Back Woods Quail Club in Georgetown, South Carolina.
Fulp has kept a keen eye on her school work, too, graduating with honors. With this, she has had several offers from colleges. Fulp chose to accept a scholarship from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. This school has a competitive shooting program as well as the double majors she wishes to pursue in its honors program.
Fulp, her father, coaches and other team members have volunteered to help work banquets and other functions for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Friends of the NRA and Indiana Youth Shooting Sports.
This young lady has had the honor to be chosen from among 100 of her peers to be an NRA Youth Ambassador where she traveled to trade shows. She spoke about youth shooting experiences. In addition, Fulp wrote articles about gun clubs and youth shooting for several publications.
Her coaches over the years include her father, Tim and Marcy Stall and Jerry Watson. Others who assisted in coaching the Lapel team include Seth Biddle, Jamie Lausure, Randy England, Blair Chaplin and Dr. Steve Wright. John Beeman was the head coach.
Fulp took private lessons from Bobby Brooks of the Farm Sporting Club in New Albany along Jim Dickerson, St. Louis Bunker Trap, Todd Bender and David Radulovich.
Her college coach, Chad Wood, will have an excellent student to work with.