There needs to be some clarification about deer reduction zones and corridors. I admit to being confused last year. Pouring over the law, this is how I understand it. Long before the reduction zones, Indiana went to a one-buck rule. Is there a situation where you can harvest two bucks?
Discounting draw hunts, such as military and state parks, you can take two bucks. The limit on deer reduction zones is 10 deer. You must have a reduction zone license for each, and only one can be antlered. The deer reduction zones have a clause that says you must earn a buck by killing a doe first.
When you check in your deer, specify if it is a reduction zone animal. If you earned a buck by taking a doe, then your regular firearms license is still in play for you to take a second antlered deer.
Suppose you kill a buck first or take an antlered deer in a reduction zone and do not have the appropriate reduction zone license. In that case, the harvest goes against your regular firearms, archery or muzzleloader permit.
At present, I have one reduction zone license. I will not purchase another reduction license until I use the first tag on an antlerless deer. I also possess an archery, deer bonus antlerless and firearms permit.
The loophole is if you tagged an antlered deer from a reduction zone and tagged it with your regular firearms license, you could still buy reduction zone licenses and take the second buck if you earned it by first harvesting a doe. Again, if you kill 10 deer from a reduction zone, a license is needed for each one.
Some hunters find themselves in violation of the law when they kill a deer without the appropriate tag and try to purchase it after the fact. A deer killed the same day a permit is purchased will always send up a red flag. A conservation officer will come knocking.
If I were to kill an antlerless deer in the reduction zone, I will tag it and immediately secure another reduction zone license to go after an antlered deer or another doe. I do not anticipate harvesting three deer but will do so if given the opportunity to take two bucks.
Play out the aforementioned scenario then consider I have been drawn for the late hunt at Whitewater State Park. I will be allowed to take three deer there, and only one can be antlered. Yes, a third legal buck.
Ignorance of the law is no excuse, but it is somewhat complicated. Go to the IN.Gov/DNR website to learn our fish and game laws. Some are changed, deleted or added to every year.
While on the Indiana DNR website, find and print the deer tags they have made available. Take a pen to the field and fill out the tag immediately after the kill.
The firearms season has rolled upon me in a hurry. I have only hunted one evening. I saw a nice eight-pointer last year. The deer evaded me even though I turned a corner to face him at 30 yards.
I’m pretty sure this buck has survived and is much larger. His tracks are quite impressive. I will give him a try Saturday morning before heading south.
The last time I hunted, there was a shallow pool of water at the bottom of a steep hill. The water was only 5 inches deep with deer tracks around it. I went down for a closer look and kept going down. It was like quicksand around the edge. One foot went down past my ankle before I pulled it out.
Surprisingly, the little pool of water was full of tadpoles. I would like to transfer them to a nearby pit so they can survive the winter. Nature is beautiful and sometimes cruel.