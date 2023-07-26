With the internet and a general lack of privacy, there is little mention of best-kept secrets. Recently, I searched for something to do with fishing on YouTube. On the right sidebar, several videos popped up. One said, “Ft. Peck Reservoir, Montana’s Best Kept Secret.” Below the title was a monster walleye.
What a secret they have been keeping. Fort Peck Reservoir in Northeast Montana is 134 miles long with a shoreline of 1,520 miles, longer than the California coastline. This is a cold-water lake with a maximum depth of 224 feet.
Fort Peck is about 1,400 miles from Indianapolis — a distance many of my friends travel to fish in Canada. Yet, the fish run much larger on average in Montana.
According to video accounts, the fishery is underutilized. It is a huge body of water in the middle of nowhere. The population of Montana is just over one million.
Construction of the dam began in 1933. The dam is 3.8 miles long. There are guides and marinas with good roads to get to them on the east side of the lake. Dirt and gravel roads will take you to remote access points on the far side.
Butting against this huge body of water is the one-million acre plus Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. I found one outfitter who guides there with a home base of an adjoining ranch. You can hunt elk, mule/whitetail deer and antelope.
You will find very impressive videos on YouTube by guides and TV show hosts. The walleye run large, with many measuring 26 to 31 inches, and there are lots of them. Montana has a Governor’s Open Walleye Tournament each spring. I will seek an invite.
One video has anglers vertical jigging for large lake trout in 90 feet of water. They were catching them with ease.
They use the method of downrigging, which is wildly popular on Lake Michigan, to catch coho salmon. This has to be a story within itself. Coho live three years before returning to tributaries to spawn and die. There must be a fabulous fall run, and the fisheries folks certainly have an egg collection and hatchery program.
Chinook salmon were mentioned, but crappie, perch and bluegill were not. The record coho caught three years ago weighed 14.8 pounds.
The Fort Peck record chinook weighed 31.2 pounds. A record cisco also came from this lake. The water has to be pristine for cisco to survive. They are now endangered in Indiana.
One specie I must not forget is the smallmouth bass. A new state record came from Fort Peck Reservoir in 2021. It weighed 7.8 pounds.
I have just scratched the surface of this well-kept secret. I can only imagine how good ice fishing must be.
• • •
I spoke with an angler who was pulling his boat out of Geist Reservoir at 8 a.m. I had to ask why? I learned he launches at 3 a.m. and quits at 8 a.m. He had caught 15 bass up to five pounds. I asked if he ever caught big redear on bass lures.
“Funny you should ask. I caught a big one this morning on a buzzbait,” he said.
Perhaps I need to think bigger?