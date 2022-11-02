This past Tuesday marked my 68th season hunting rabbits. I’ve killed my limit of five in 20 minutes when populations were high. On the low end of a 10-year cycle, I have hunted most of a day to see a couple. Never have I been deterred.
My first rabbit came when I was 10 years old. I borrowed Gorley’s beagle to hunt the railroad near their house in Jefferson County.
My gun was a Winchester 22-caliber bolt action with iron sights. The dog did his job, but the rabbits would not give this boy a good shot. Old Brownie ran a lot of rabbits that day. The one I remember sat up on its hind legs to listen for the dog. The report of my rifle ended the day-long hunt.
Our DNR says rabbit hunting is not as popular as it used to be. There are fewer hunters in general and a lot who just hunt deer. We would recruit more youth to our sport if they were introduced to rabbit and squirrel hunting first.
I didn’t own a shotgun until I was 15. Homer Leep, a tenant on my grandfather’s farm, lived in the house I grew up in. He had three Essex doubles in 12, 16 and 20 gages. I always borrowed the 16. The gun was a bit heavy, but I was getting big enough to handle it by age 13.
I was using the Essex when I killed five rabbits from a briar-filled ditch in 20 minutes. Every four or five steps, a rabbit jumped up.
Years later, I took my younger brother Randy hunting with me near Moonsville. He was just tagging along and wound up carrying the five rabbits we jumped from a small woodlot. He never did get into hunting but remembers the day quite well.
Wild cottontail rabbits’ weight ranges from 1.8 to 4.4 pounds, averaging 2.6 pounds. Females weigh more and often spend the day in underground holes.
It is rare for rabbits to live more than 11 months. They can live for four or five years.
Mating activity usually begins in January and continues through September. Ball State researchers found some cottontails were born in October. Once the doe is bred, she will give birth in 28 days. Over 90% of rabbit births occur between March and August.
At birth, baby rabbits are blind, have no fur and weigh about an ounce. In one week their eyes are open. By 14 days they begin leaving the nest. For a few more days, they may return to the nest to nurse at night. In a month, they are fully weaned. In seven weeks, they will leave the nest area.
A female rabbit is able to mate the same day she gives birth. Females born in early March are capable of reproducing in early June. Litter size will range from one to nine but average four or five.
Female cottontails are capable of birthing six litters a year. The average is four. Wild rabbits reach adult size in six months. It seems there should be a lot more rabbits than what you see. The reality? The average life expectancy from birth is only about four months.
Dave Schlabaugh and I hunted Tuesday. The weeds were high where corn doesn’t grow. We jumped a lot of bunnies but only got glimpses of them in the thick cover.
My beagle, Tramp, did a good job of running rabbits. Two ran from the direction of his bawling and crossed an opening in front of me. I got one and missed the second. Neither was the one he was trailing.
By this first account, there seem to be a lot more rabbits this year than last. One reason may be in Dave’s observation. He has been seeing a red fox with mange. If this is prevalent among foxes and coyotes. The cottontail population will explode.
Tuesday evening, I had fried rabbit for dinner. My beagle dozed off in the afternoon sun — most likely dreaming about the hunt as often do I.