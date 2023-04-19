Ring the bell for morels. Lots of folks are looking and few are finding. Morels seem to like a typical spring with the grand finale coming the last three days of April and the first five days of May. I found them as late as May 11.
The ground must be 53 degrees for the first ones to appear, usually blacks. Looking at our weather today and the rest of the week, ground temperatures should rise into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday might do the trick. However, strong winds have dried the woods and the trigger, if there is one, will be the 80% chance of rain tomorrow.
Saturday might be the day, but with an 80% chance of rain and a high of 51 degrees, the question begs to be asked -- how bad do you want a mess of morels?
We are not looking to get out of the 50s through next Thursday. With the cold comes more rain. Morels can be unpredictable, and I’m sure someone will prove me wrong, but if a bunch does not pop up Friday, the rest of the season does not look good. I’d love to be wrong, but those big yellows need rain and three days of 80 degrees.
I know of only one good find, and that was in Monroe County last Saturday. Gene Arnold and Wayne Keene of Owen County found a few last weekend including one really nice yellow.
I had a chance to be led, blindfolded, by Arnold and his friend Bruce on an Owen County foray yesterday but hyper-extended my knee Tuesday while coming up empty in a Henry County woods.
The low temperatures can stunt the growth of morels just emerging. I’ve seen some cold ones that were white. The morel heads will turn black when they freeze. This usually takes about three hours of 26 to 28 degrees depending on how warm the ground got before the cold spell hit.
One of the best places to find morels is where there has been a forest fire since last May. The morel tubers seem to have a symbiotic relationship with the root systems of trees. The late Larry Lonnick believed the tubers send up all the spores they can to go find new hosts.
Professional morel hunters and freeze dryers gravitate to burn areas and often pick bushel basketfulls. Two men from Oklahoma picked 70 pounds earlier this week. In their photo was a pickup bed full of morels.
Arnold knows of a burn area near where he lives. I may go with him if this knee decides to work again. However, it is more important I’m ready for the wild turkey opener April 26.
I was fishing an Owen County lake a week ago Tuesday. At first light, I could hear several turkeys gobble as they flew down from their roost. I have some unfinished business with a big tom I saw there last year.
My early morning interaction with nature was all the excitement I would have. I caught one small bluegill. The evening before the bite was strong with one of my 18 gills stretching the tape to 10 inches. I also caught a 15-inch crappie. Sometimes they just will not bite.