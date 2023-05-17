A week ago, Scott Underwood and I found some huge morels as reported in last week’s column. Later that day, I looked for something even more elusive than giant yellow morels -- wild asparagus.
Wild asparagus grows along fencerows. I also have some in my hayfield. The mature plant looks like hair and turns yellow before other plants in late summer.
I mark the spot with bread ties on the fence. If there is no fence, I use one big rock or several small ones to help me find these tender morsels hidden in grass the next spring. There is no difference between wild and farm-raised asparagus.
One must be Johnny-on-the-spot. Asparagus can become too mature in as little as three days. May 8 is when I usually harvest. Three cuttings can be made after the first one without harming the plant.
May 10 is the latest I’ve found morels in Madison County. Unusual weather patterns led me to believe Mother Nature might give us five more days.
I went pit fishing last Saturday. After quitting, I walked into a stand of honeysuckle shrubs to relieve myself. I looked down and saw this beautiful big fresh yellow morel. I searched the area but found no more.
My last morel hunt of the season was last Monday in the same woods Underwood and I made two good finds. It was like they never existed. Even the old ones we didn’t pick had sent all their spores airborne leaving no evidence behind.
The morel season was pretty good, given the weather. It is time to move on to fishing for reader sunfish.
Tuesday I took my friend Liem Nguyen fishing at Geist Reservoir. It would be the first time out for my old Bass Tracker Aluminum boat.
I had the charger on the cranking battery all night. After switching to fully charge the trolling motor battery, I turned the key. The motor cranked immediately and without hesitation.
After paying the ramp fee and launching the boat, a turn of the key produced nothing but a click. You might guess this was bad, but it was good. We were forced to fish the gigantic flat of 2 to 5 feet of water in front of the ramp using only the trolling motor.
Was this bad luck? Quite the contrary. We began catching big redear on this open flat. There was no wind and a light rain -- perfect. Crappie grubs cut down to 2¾ inches and tipped with wax worms and/or red worms did the trick.
If you squeezed the male redear while trying to dislodge the hook, milt would squirt out. The water temperature was 65 degrees, and these fish are days away from spawning.
Catching these fish on a big flat was like being hit on the head twice. Last year, Alabama guide Brian Barton used a side image fish finder to locate spawning redear on flats. He and his wife caught 100 one day. He sent me photos of how the beds looked on his electronics.
I had it in my head these fish moved into bays to spawn. Indeed some do, but big ones don’t reach 12 inches by doing what seems normal. In reality, Geist itself is one big bay. Most of the lake is very shallow.
I got home, put the charger on the battery and the motor turned over easily. I pulled the battery and had it tested. It was good. There must be a short at the starter.
Had the motor started, I would have run over this redear-covered flat to some far away honey hole near the dam.
This bad-luck experience has expanded my thinking on how to catch this elusive fish.