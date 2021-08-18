I entered the exciting world of hunting with a single-shot gun. This past Tuesday, I recovered the passion of my youth with another one-rounder.
I’ve lost or had stolen a couple of guns, but I have also won quite a few at raffles. The latest is a Henry, brass-plated single-shot .410. This is no entry-level gun. The suggested list price is $620, and it is beautiful. This gun offers Invector-type choke tubes but comes only with a full choke tube. This makes sense for a .410. You can purchase others if you like.
What a Christmas present this would make for a young hunter. The brass is worth the extra money. These guns also come in .12 and .20 gauge and are made by quality craftsmen in the United States of America.
My hunt began in the hills of sweet Owen County. Livestock paths helped make my movement quiet as I eased towards a growth of hickories. I just knew those treetops would be full of gray squirrels. They were not.
Grays often travel in colonies, and I would have to keep looking. An ATV trail led me along a small creek. Up ahead, it sounded as if hail was hitting a tin roof.
Gray squirrels seldom sit still, and because they stay on the move it becomes too much of a challenge for me to use a rifle. Even with a shotgun, this scenario is a challenge. This is an old-growth forest making for a long, often vertical shot.
Suddenly, the thrill I had lost from childhood was back. Each foot was carefully placed as I eased within range.
My first squirrel was coming down the side of the tree which made for an easy shot. I like to use No. 6 shot for small game. Anything smaller and you are more likely to find them with your teeth than when processing them.
I quickly reloaded, which is easy to do. This Henry ejects the shell completely. This gave me another shot at a little gray fleeing through the foliage.
This was a hot spot, but because it took me a while to find, it was getting to be about 9 a.m. They would not feed much longer. I unfolded my three-legged chair and had a seat.
It often takes 25 minutes for the woods to settle down. At 9:30 it was getting hot, yet, I knew there was at least one squirrel in hiding, and it might want to move.
I was about to quit when the squirrel came down a big shellbark then jumped from one tree to another. It was carrying a shelled nut and finally stopped to eat it.
Three squirrels bagged. The old man felt like a kid again.
I joined the forest critters for a mid-day siesta. The remote cabin had AC, and soon I drifted off. I had planned on a fresh peach for lunch, but the two I brought were stolen from me the night before. My cooler was left on the front porch where raccoons pulled the lid up and ate my juicy treats.
I returned to the hickory stand that hot and humid afternoon. It rained for two minutes. I could hear it hit the leaves but never felt a drop.
Later, I saw a lot of squirrels high in some pin oaks. Looking straight up made me dizzy and hurt my neck. It was tough to steady the gun. I missed my next three shots.
My sweat was washing the insect repellent from my face, allowing the mosquitos an opportunity to bite.
I gave it up but will return some September day when God’s paintbrush has colored the landscape and a cool north breeze is more to my liking.
