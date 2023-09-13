I have this property I’m privileged to hunt and fish in southern Indiana. It is an old but active church camp on over 200 acres of rolling hills and an 11-acre lake. Through the years, fishing has been great, with few exceptions. The bluegill was large, and the bass stunted. Crappie was rare, but when you catch one, it is usually huge. In the last three years, my success has taken a nosedive. Monday, I may have found out why.
I arrived midday and decided to walk through the woods, rifle in hand. An ATV trail gave me quiet access. I listened for nut droppings from the tall oak trees, realizing most squirrels were taking a siesta.
A doe rose from her bed and stared at me briefly before trotting off. It was good to be in tune with nature again.
Further along the trail, I saw more movement coming my way. It was big and tan colored. I stood and waited. The animal was walking toward me, showing no fear. It stopped. I stuck out my hand to let it scent check me, then let me rub its forehead. This was one of the free-ranging horses at the camp.
The mare would not leave, for she could smell what was in my pocket. Her nibbling at my pant leg convinced me the apple was hers.
At about 5 p.m., the clouds rolled in and the barometer began falling. I launched my two-person bass boat and began fishing. Surprisingly, the bites were few and far between. I tried for bass, crappie, bluegill and redear. One of the few bluegill was one of my best ever.
A high bank where downed timber had fallen into the water is a good place for all the aforementioned species and a good place to get snagged.
Moving along the shoreline, I noticed a rope floating on the surface. I pulled up to find out what was on the other end. It was a cast net. These are used primarily to catch bait. They are used a lot in Florida.
I suspect a person or persons belonging to a large group renting the campground is doing this devious deed. These individuals are stealing from me, the church and all the members who enjoy fishing.
This is not an isolated incident. These cast nets are being used at neighborhood lakes and ponds. Sugar Creek is falling victim to these devices. I sold several cast nets when I worked at Cabela’s. This is a problem we need to look out for.
I called a trusted friend who is a conservation officer. The situation at the camp does not qualify for the turn-in-a-poacher program because the lake is private, but this is theft. Poaching wildlife on private property is illegal, and violating fishing laws on public waters is, too.
Poachers are stealing from those of us who buy licenses and obey the fish and game laws. More of us need to report suspicious activity. These illegal activities deny law-abiding Hoosiers the opportunities our DNR and license fees have created.
Store the turn-in-a-poacher hotline on your phone. It is 1-800-TIP-IDNR or 1-800-847-4367. Our kids' future outdoor opportunities depend on it.