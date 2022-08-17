My oldest son Brian and I have a difficult time getting together. I did go with him and his significant other, Barb, to the Carl Erskine documentary at the Paramount Theatre last Saturday. Still, there is no better quality time spent than in a boat.
The Carl Erskine production was terrific. In the late 1970s, Carl and I bird hunted a couple of times. He was a great wing shooter. The Herald (at the time) sent a photographer with us. My column went full-page. I wish I still had that or knew the date.
At the Paramount, a guy yelled, “Papa Rick.”
I received this moniker while coaching my granddaughter and daughter in softball at North Anderson some 14 years ago. The barker was Jason Wiand.
He said, “My daughter Taylor played for you, and she is here tonight. Would you like to see her?”
A coach’s love for a player may get displaced, but it can quickly rise to the surface. It was so good to see her and talk about old times. We have since become friends on social media. Taylor discussed the desire to get some players together for a reunion. I would love for this to happen.
Brian has this week off and wanted to go fishing. We took the old Bass Tracker to Geist Reservoir.
The main lake water temperature was 79 degrees. Up the creek we found 72 degrees. What we didn’t find in the creek was redear sunfish.
We fished the creek channel between the bridges and only caught a few redear. What we caught a lot of was yellow bass. I fear the lake will get overrun with them much like Prairie Creek Reservoir.
We were checked by Indiana DNR Conservation Officers who asked to see our licenses. Brian produced his. Mine was a photo on my phone amongst hundreds of pictures. One officer said he could find it using my driver’s license.
He said, “There is no record of you having a fishing license.”
I insisted I did and began searching for anything DNR on my phone. The day was bright, and it was difficult to read the small print. I handed the first photo to one officer.
“No, this is your hunting license,” he said.
I took the phone and scrolled again. The next photo had no fishing license.
One said, "Perhaps you thought you purchased the lifetime and only bought an annual. We are willing to work with you and write you a warning."
I scrolled to the next DNR photo and handed it to the officer.
“He does, indeed, have a lifetime fishing license,” he told his partner.
They were puzzled they could not find it on the computer.
The next day I called the DNR. They did have a record of my license. Apparently, one errant keystroke by the officer led to this. All is good. These officers were very professional, and the entire encounter was relaxed.
Brian and I continued to fish. His casting, retrieve and awareness all seemed to kick in, and he began putting it on old dad. The fish he was catching were nice redear.
The fishing was great, but the conversation was priceless. This trip was less about fishing and more about life.