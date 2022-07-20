When I moved to my home in south Madison County 26 years ago, I enjoyed the whistles of bobwhite quail for 20 summers. During one record-breaking cold spell, with much snow cover, a covey perched in a shrub on the southeast corner of my house.
My daughter, Jourdan, and I would return their calls to lure them out of the fencerow and into the yard. She got very good at sounding like the real McCoy. One day, I was coming from the barn and heard a quail go “Bob, bob, white.” The sound was coming from a flower bed close to the house. I whistled back. I had it going back and forth until I got close enough to hear a little girl laughing behind the curtain.
I still have a big thick fencerow and a field of hay that does not get cut until August. Nothing noticeable has changed, but the quail are gone.
Hawks would sit on the powerline towers and pick some of these little game birds off when they entered a newly-planted field, but once the crops got up the quail was pretty safe.
All hope was gone until I was headed west to buy sweet corn earlier this week. About two miles from home, a momma quail and a brood of 10 to 12 chicks crossed the road in front of me. I need to see if I can figure out what the difference in habitat is and how to lure some back to my place.
Quail need grit. It is a common practice in southern states to burn fencerows to expose some of the grit the birds need to help make egg shells and perhaps digest food.
I’m hoping the Adams Township Fire Department will help me burn my fencerow next winter. Perhaps not assist but rather keep me from letting the fire get out of hand.
Stocking pen-raised quail has a very low success rate and can sometimes bring disease to wild birds. However, an article I read in 1968 still stands out. It explained the reason pen-raised quail don’t survive is they do not covey (gather) at dusk.
I learned to build a brush pile beginning with a poultry feeder and waterer, then construct a fortress with chicken wire with holes cut just large enough for the birds to get in. Stake this wire dome well into the ground, cover it with plastic and then add cedar or pine boughs.
In a cage on top of your brush pile, with its own food and water, put a male bird. He will call all day to the other birds, keeping them close and fixated on the food and water. Just before dark they will return to the safety of the brush pile and form a covey. I forget how long this takes, but it seems like three weeks.
I have thought about keeping a portable radio 100 feet away from my brush pile to dissuade predators from visiting the area.
My desire is for the wild birds to make a return. The last covey, I flushed, was south of Orleans on public property about five years ago.
If the bobwhite quail needs to be re-established in my area, I’m all in. The little girl who pretended to be one grew up, got married and moved to Tennessee.