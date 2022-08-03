When I was in my early 20s, I fathered two sons. I coached them in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. They had a good mother. I could have been a better father. I was more about myself than I should have been, which was an indictment of my immaturity.
I’m glad to say Brian Bramwell, aka Brian Casey, the morning personality on 93.5 FM WMXQ has done quite well. He has won awards for broadcast excellence.
Greg Bramwell has excelled in banking and has also received accolades from Star Financial. He has given me two grandchildren, Grant and Hayley. And, with this, one great-grandson, Lucas, and another due in two months.
When I was 48 years old, I very unexpectedly became a father again. I was given a second chance at being a dad to Jourdan Virginia Bramwell.
I was a lot more mature this time. I quit fishing bass tournaments and took my little girl to a lot of playgrounds. I think we saw REO Speedwagon three times -- once at the Indy Ribfest, when she was just tall enough to hold onto my little finger.
At first, Jourdan struggled in school. I paid a couple of her teachers at Liberty Christian to tutor her. She became friends with a classmate named Kaitlin who made excellent grades. I encouraged Jourdan to study with her new friend. One day, Jourdan came home excitedly flashing a paper in my face saying, “Kaitlin got a 97, but I got a 98!” Knowing she could do it made a difference. From then on, she excelled academically.
Beginning at about age 11, I began taking my daughter to Anderson University’s library. We reserved a room, and I would have Jourdan teach me her lessons as if she were the teacher and I the student.
The reason for going to AU is I wanted her to feel as if she belonged. This setting was to be her future. We often ate at the cafeteria.
When Jourdan graduated from Pendleton Heights, I had visions of her being a professional lady bass angler. I would show her how to catch bass, and she would become famous with her own TV show. However, she had other plans.
Jourdan wanted to become a couples therapist.
In her own words, she said: “Growing up with a single dad, I craved knowing what marriage would look like up close. … After all, this is why I signed my dad up for three months on Match.com as a Christmas present when I was 12 years old. I desperately wanted to know HOW to have a relationship that would last, and I wanted to save people that had struggled. I wanted to change the statistics.”
Jourdan attended IU and went on to graduate with honors. Then San Francisco State accepted my daughter into its prestigious grad school program.
Just three years later, with a master’s degree, my girl was standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona, headed across the country to stake her claim in Nashville, Tennessee.
She had to put in 2,000 client hours before she could finally get her license.
While this transition was happening, Jourdan met Ryan Blue. They were the perfect match in love and in business. Jourdan was passionate about creating a theory that was direct and results-oriented in the couples therapy world. While Ryan was the marketing wizard who wanted to get her work out to the masses after he experienced the positive impact of it himself in their relationship.
Ryan and Jourdan married. Their business took off.
Jourdan has since created the theory, “Modern Couples Therapy,” and taught it to other therapists. She is also completely full with her in-person practice and has thousands in her online individual and couples programs. She has one counselor working under her in their Nashville office and also has seven other employees.
Recently, the Blues visited the west coast so Jourdan could officiate a wedding for one of her couples that met and developed their relationship in her online programs. This is one of many weddings she has officiated in the past two years.
In San Francisco, she also met with two of her former professors and signed up both for this popular couples' program.
Jourdan has been asked to return to California to speak to a group of professors from several universities.
All that to say, I am one proud dad of all my children.