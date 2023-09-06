In 2013, I was in the last round of a draft for 13- to 15-year-old fastpitch softball. There were two picks of four players left, and I had the next pick. I had seen two of the girls try out. The other two were twins from out of league who no one knew anything about. The secretary put the names on two pieces of paper and mixed them. I paid close attention to how the papers were folded and decided to gamble on the unknown. This decision changed my life forever.
I picked up the twins for my first practice. They came running out of their house with long-flowing black hair. They had brown eyes, weighed 95 pounds and were just shy of 5 feet tall. Our conversation began with “Hi, Coach.”
To this day, they still call me Coach.
Brittany pitched and Brianna caught. They could play almost any position and were very quick.
Usually, my contact with players ended with the season. The returning pitchers were asked to take indoor lessons with Roger Murdock during the winter on a Saturday. Each pitcher needed someone to catch her, and this was usually a parent. The twins always required a ride. Bri caught Britt. Afterward, we would go to a fast-food restaurant.
By the end of the second season, they found a place in my heart.
One day in mid-June 2014, they and their mother were at my door. They lost their lease. I was asked if I could keep the twins for five to seven days. Their mother ran into some unforeseen problems. It was seven weeks before she could come to get them.
Two weeks later, Brittany asked if she could come back. She stayed the next school year, left and was replaced by her sister. Sometimes, both were here. I always had a birthday party and gifts for them under the tree. Brianna graduated from high school here.
The twins grew into beautiful young women. One moved to Holland, Michigan, the other to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their grandmother and I moved Brianna to New Mexico. This four-day round trip to New Mexico involved pulling Brianna’s car with a two-wheel U-Hall trailer
The twins have always managed to be at my house for their birthday in early August. They turned 24 a month ago. Both now live in Holland, where several of their relatives reside.
During the COVID pandemic, Brianna and her then 3-month-old daughter were stranded here from November 2021 through January 2022. The baby and I became inseparable. They also brought me the COVID-19 virus. I cared for the baby, who also had the virus until her mother overcame the illness. Then it was my turn. I prepped for this nasty illness by taking Zinc and vitamins D-3 and C. I only had body aches for two days but missed Christmas with my family.
Whenever one of the twins visited, I was pleased to give them a break from parenting. I often would carry Solene or Sineya around the living room while singing along with a tune my Echo was playing.
One night, I was up late typing when a behaggerd Brianna came out of her bedroom with the baby in her arms. She said, “Coach, sing Wichita Lineman so she will fall asleep.”
Young children, even babies, love the outdoors. I let them pull loose bark off of trees, feel leaves, pine bows and walnuts. Often, I would pick a rose and let them pull the petals off during a stroller ride to see the free-ranging chickens down the road.
Sineya and Solene visited in June. I took the 3-year-olds to see horses, cows and a donkey. We also picked black raspberries. Wading and splashing in the creek above the falls in Pendleton was a major adventure. Fishing is in their not-too-distant future.
This weekend, I visited the twins in Holland. Most of my time was spent with Solene, Sineya and Brittany’s 20-month-old son, Jo Jo.
We had fun at a playground and splash park, eating out and all the imaginable things. At our parting, there were three babies and one old man crying. I plan on returning soon for the Salmon run in about three weeks.
Seniors and grandparents have a valuable role in the raising of children. We have the time, patience and skills to teach some of life’s most valuable lessons.