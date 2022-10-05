Joe Jones and I fished Geist Reservoir recently. As is often the case, we were in search of redear sunfish. With cooler water temperatures, we tried a shallow bay. The fish were there in numbers. Our largest might have measured 12 inches. While we had a good day, what I learned at the boat ramp set me up for a great day on my next trip.
As I walked up the ramp, a fellow getting ready to launch asked, “Were you fishing for crappies?”
I replied we had been in pursuit of redear. He summoned me to his boat.
“Here, fish this under a bobber tipped with a wax worm and close to the bottom,” he suggested.
The plastic grub is what I call a stinger. It is in the shape of a minnow with a straight tail. I had some similar, but his grub was segmented. Mine were not. The color was blue. He also suggested I cut off a half-inch of the head.
Six days later, Larry Lawson invited me to fish a pond near Liberty. This two-acre plus pond produces some nice crappie, including a 21-incher about six years ago. These are black crappie and tend not to overpopulate a small body of water like white crappie often do.
Larry began fishing with a Shyster inline spinner. I tied on a Crappie Monster Small Fry, a stinger-type grub. The body was light blue and the tail chartreuse. This did not seem to be a good color pattern given the stain of the water, but I already had it tied on.
Early, the crappie and nice size bluegill were shallow. My grub was only a foot under a weighted bobber. Once the sun in a cloudless sky rose above the tree line, the fish moved to about 6 feet.
Going deeper with my light color pattern went against my logic, but I had been catching fish. With a strong east wind, it mattered not. Almost every retrieve culminated with a bluegill or crappie bending my light spinning rod.
My success did not go unnoticed.
Larry asked, “Will you rig me something like you have?”
I handed him my favorite St. Croix rod and retrieved another outfit from the truck.
Rigged on this pole was a darker Junebug pattern paddle tail grub. It is my favorite. I caught some fish, but Larry was making me look bad. I soon changed lures.
It is difficult to portend the fish were not biting when we were catching so many, but the bite was light. The fish wanted the lure to move very slowly. They also were not having much to do with the wax worms being tipped on the hook.
Old friend Bob Porter quit using wax worms several years ago telling me, “Berkley Gulp Alive Waxies work better.”
Just like the Monkeys, I’m a believer. The panfish preferred the fake scented tiny piece of plastic. The Waxies come in a jar and are linked together like little sausages. Keep the jar lid tight. It has a tendency to leak.
Many of the fish hit short, or we lost them during the fight. Larry’s biggest one got away. Mine did not. The last crappie I landed measured 14 inches and was deep-bodied.
We kept 18 crappie, about 25 bluegill and one bass. We returned about 35 crappie, not keeping any under 12 inches. I usually throw back a couple of nice fish. This puts a positive slant on my next trip. The big Geist redear is still swimming.
Over the years, I’ve learned a lot on my own, but even more from other anglers. Thanks to the guy at the ramp for sharing his secret with me.