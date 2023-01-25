Bad weather kept me from visiting my daughter and son-in-law at Christmas. Finally, I made the trip last weekend. We celebrated a late Christmas and my birthday coming up Feb. 3. A must, on every trip to Nashville, Tennessee, is a visit to their Farmer’s Market. On this occasion, my conversation with a vendor centered on a rare occurrence in the whitetail deer population.
My daughter, Jourdan, and her husband, Ryan, love to cook. Their menu is gluten-free and quite unique. Her oatmeal with some yummy topping is surely the best I’ve ever had.
Jourdan’s mother, Teresa -- yes, my ex -- is living with them. We all got along very well.
The Nashville Farmer’s Market at Memorial Park is loaded with Civil War monuments. One makes note of the Battle of Shiloh which took place April 6-7, 1872. It's reported bodies were stacked like cordwood. There were 25,000 casualties.
Give this fight some thought. Their guns were single-shots and difficult to reload in the heat of the battle. Of course, many lives were taken by cannon fire. Consider also the delayed mortality of those who were wounded. What a history lesson this place is.
I spoke to one vendor whose accent didn’t equate with the locale. Turns out she was from Pennsylvania. The lady and her husband had a small farm south of the city. “Do we have deer, you ask?” She opened her camera and showed me two photos of piebald bucks.
Whitetail piebalds are brown and white, much like a pinto pony. Studies reveal less than 2% are in this mutated gene pool. True albinos are even rarer. Both have crossed my path in the past three months.
Albinos are protected in five states but not in Indiana where a nice, all-white buck was taken near French Lick.
Piebalds with more than 50% white hair are protected in Iowa. Montana protects them if 75% is white. This would be difficult to determine in the field.
Experts say albinos and piebalds are much easier for predators to see. Canines are colorblind. I’m wondering how the white would stand out. These deer do have inferior eyesight, but their sense of smell is just as keen.
How does this happen? Albinism is a recessive genetic trait found in animals where the gene responsible for hair coloration is missing, aka, no body pigment. Since it takes these recessive traits, both parents must carry the gene to have albino or piebald offspring. These genes are not dominant, often resulting in the offspring being inferior to other deer.
The vendor sent me her piebald photos, and I sent her my albino photo. Your chances of seeing one of these in the woods are 1-in-20,000.
There are also all-black or melanistic deer. They are the exact opposite of albinos and makeup 8.5% of the population.
Jourdan’s friend, Carlie, the photographer, came over. The five of us played a card game called Phase 10. I fizzed out and finished last. A fun time was after the card game when Jourdan finally noticed a surprise gift leaning against the wall. Carlie captured it all. It was a large print of Jourdan holding a mic when she was 9 years old. A caption at the bottom read, “Born To Advise." She is a marriage and couples therapist.