I’ve been a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation member for many years. As an East Central banquet committee member, I and others volunteer to help raise money to restock elk, buy land and enhance habitat. Most states have numerous chapters, including Indiana. The effort has paid dividends out west and east of the Mississippi.
My first and only elk hunt was in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area 300-by-100 miles. Somewhere near the middle, my guide, my horse and I got lost in a blizzard. Two hours before the snowfall, it was clear enough to see the Glacier Mountains some 70 miles to the north.
This hunt was one of my most exciting. I didn’t get an elk but did put the hammer on a 10-point mule deer. It was a total wilderness experience on the Continental Divide complete with grizzly bears and mountain lions.
My best chance for hunting elk again comes in the form of a $20 raffle ticket from Kentucky or Tennessee.
I had an opportunity to help trap and transfer elk from one region of Kentucky to another this winter but didn’t. Kentucky has had an annual elk season for 20 years or more while the Tennessee herd has become well established of late.
The southern reach of the Cumberland Mountains is where you will find lots of elk. Hatfield Knob, about 50 miles north of Knoxville, has a viewing tower. I’m guessing a prime time to view these majestic animals would be when there is no foliage on the trees.
RMEF works with the Volunteer State to improve forage openings in this mountainous region for elk and other wildlife.
RMEF has put food on the table for this moonshine elk herd in the form of 1,200 pounds of oats, 1,100 pounds of wheat, winter peas and clover and spread far and wide the eight tons of fertilizer to manifest the growth of these seeds.
The enhancement of the habitat also involves partner-funded work such as mowing and invasive weed spraying.
RMEF’s involvement began in 2000 when they provided $100,000 to help buy 74,000 acres which became the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The first, modern-day elk hunt in Tennessee was held in 2009.
Last year, RMEF put up money to purchase an additional 850 acres. Income from the elk lottery and licenses are instrumental in making the management area self-sufficient. I’ll buy a $20 ticket for the draws in Tennessee and Kentucky and hope I get lucky.
Closer to home, the RMEF has donated $3,500 to the Lapel High School trap shooting team over the last two years through grants.
• • •
Thanks to all who participated at the Versiti Blood Center in Fishers last Saturday. I was given a beautiful solid glass plaque, balloons and fantastic designer cupcakes.
If allowed, I would give another pint at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility off West 56th Street this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Versiti and the Colts will be giving away Colts cooling towels, mini helmets, access to the practice playing field and pizza while the supply lasts.
Call 800-632-4722 to make an appointment.