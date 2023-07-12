A sense of smell protects deer from predators. The smell of a kitchen where a pie is baking or dinner is being made is quite pleasant. Changing a dirty diaper is not.
Attractants have been used for years to catch fish. In the late 1950s, some states outlawed using anise oil applied to baits or dough. Anise became a money maker in the states where it was not banned.
These days, sporting goods departments have shelves lined with fish attractants. Some are rather expensive.
Texas A&M has done a lot of research on how fish migrate and use their sense of smell. The stream or river a salmon was hatched into has a smell it recognizes four years later when it returns to spawn.
When I was a kid growing up along the banks of the White River, most carp anglers used dough bait scented with vanilla. I began using lemon extract, which worked even better. I suspect it might work today in some of the game fish formulas.
The hot scent today is garlic. I ordered some crappie grubs and plastic worms from Lake Fork Trophy Lures. They were impregnated with garlic and salt. Stick your nose in a bag of their soft plastics, and it will open your sinuses. The smell gets transferred to your hands and clothes. After a day of fishing, I smell like a garlic clove.
I researched fish attractants online. There are home recipes that use garlic, olive oil and salt. Some others are alewives, shad, shrimp and crayfish.
When I talk with a professional guide, a note is taken of what is said. I was on the horn with Muscle Shoals guide Brian Barton about a month ago. We were discussing scents and bass getting used to certain lures.
He said, “I know a successful tournament angler who uses Bang crayfish attractant.”
Yep, I bought an aerosol can. I made a little puddle of this Bang in the cup holder of my two-man bass boat. Occasionally, I would dip my Lake Fork plastic worm into the lure. I was fishing with my son Greg who was using a different worm. It didn’t matter. The bass loved both. Apparently, the bass were fooled by the crayfish smell.
A few days later, I fished another pond. I got a hit on a 10-inch plastic worm, but the line didn’t move. Little vibrations were coming up the line. I decided to set the hook. There was something there, and it was putting up quite a fight. My adversary finally wore, and I slid a big catfish up on the bank. Rarely do I catch catfish on a plastic worm. Did the crayfish attractant fool ole whiskers? I believe it did.
Tuesday, Steve Jett and I fished Geist for redear sunfish. He was using a tiny crankbait and doing well. I used the Lake Fork crappie grubs with the blended Garlic/salt. Sometimes I dipped it into the crawfish lure.
We had a good day catching some nice-sized redear. Some of these fish were spawning for a second time. The milt would squirt out of the males. Strong winds kept us from having a great day.
I’ve been at the fun sport called “fishing” for a long time, and there is still much to learn.