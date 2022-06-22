Three weeks ago, I met with Jones Fish Hatchery biologist Reed Morehouse and learned a lot. He told me, under ideal hatchery conditions, a redear can reach 6 inches in a year-and-a-half. He affirmed also a redear this size released into a lake abounding with Eurasian clams could grow to 14 inches in another year.
This is good news. I’m planning on this fish, or one of the others stocked, to be a new state record and hope to catch it. However, this could change if the lake owners choose a treatment through Jones to eradicate the clams. The redear will still survive but with a different, less accessible, food source.
The problem is these clams' excrements fertilize the water, creating ideal conditions for algae to grow. The lake is a nightmare to fish except on windy days and during the winter.
Morehouse told me redear live to be 6 or 7 years old. The Indiana state record is 3 pounds, 10 ounces. The world record was taken from Lake Havasu in Arizona last year and weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Steve Jett and I have been using artificials tipped with wax worms and Berkley Gulp Alive waxies and crappie nibblers. Our largest this spring is a little over 12 inches. The lake produces 2-pounders and one that was 2 ounces shy of the state record.
We have learned they don’t all spawn at the same time. Last Friday we caught some still laden with milt and roe. A post on Facebook from a Georgia angler Monday related how he found and caught some nesting.
Geist redear have taught us not to set the hook when we feel a hit. They are notorious for pecking at the lure and following it to the boat. Bass anglers tell us the redear will peck at their plastic worms and sometimes get hooked. One fellow caught a couple of big ones on a 10-inch worm. I’m guessing that was a 5/0 worm hook.
Steve and I are ready to try live red worms and nightcrawlers. We will use slip bobbers and/or drift our baits along the bottom in deep water.
How deep will they go? Steve has a friend who catches them along the river channel on Dale Hollow in the summer at 90-plus feet. Thankfully, Geist is fairly shallow.
On our last visit, there were three boats spraying a liquid chemical for weeds at Geist. They were mostly treating areas around private docks. One guy gave a good dose to a main lake point. We came in behind him and caught fish.
A muted swan was eating weeds at the application site. I wonder if the big white waterfowl will have any adverse effects?
I have researched redear online. They are native to the south but have done well in other places. Northern Indiana is close to their northernmost range.
Redear are supposed to spawn before bluegill and prefer deeper water. I have not been able to confirm this. Thus far, I’ve had little luck finding and catching them in the summer.
I asked a Kentucky Lake guide where to find them in the summer.
He said, “When you find out, let me know.”
I plan to this summer.