Winter seems to be hanging on around here, so my son Greg and I drove five hours south for some warm weather, sunny skies and Dale Hollow smallmouths. We only got one of the three.
We arrived Tuesday evening at the Alpine Motel in Burksville, Kentucky. This was as close to the Dale Hollow State Park boat ramp as we could get. The lodge there was not open. Burksville is a small town with little going on. We did find a diner and Mexican restaurant to our liking. The weather? Not so much.
We had rain and wind all morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. Fortunately, our guide, Johnny Rush of Rainbow Guide Service, had a canopy on his boat. We still needed rain suits. I dressed the same way as if I were ice fishing. There was a warm front fighting to push this cold air out, but we would have to wait a day.
Rush uses a short piece of telephone wire to wrap around his line for a slip-sinker stop. A unique idea. He uses a quarter-ounce sinker and a No. 1 hook. He nets the live shad you will use.
Most of the 18 bass we caught this first day measured from 17 to 21 inches. The females were laden with eggs.
We fished on unprotected flats in from 15 to 25 feet of water. Our friend uses bait-runner reels. You usually have plenty of time to remove the spinning outfit from the rod holder, lock the reel and set the hook. Smallmouths outnumbered largemouths by about seven to one. The only double was one of each.
We could stay on these wind-blown flats because Johnny had 45-pound anchors. He has been guiding for 30 years and picked up the trade from his father. There are several guides on this gin-clear impoundment, and they get booked in a hurry. Another successful guide we followed on Facebook was Dale Hollow Dave.
Johnny Rush was a pleasant man to talk with. He likes to hunt deer, rabbit and turkey. In our conversations, he told us about a friend who put a trail cam in front of a coyote den. In one period, May through September, the female brought 17 fawns to the den to feed her pups.
The area has an abundance of bobcats, bears, rattlesnakes and ticks.
One of Rush’s spots is where a creek channel runs close to the bank. He puts the nose of the boat on the bank, making it easy to get out and relieve yourself.
This smallmouth master also fishes for big stripers on the Cumberland River during the summer where 15-pounders are the norm and 40-pounders are not uncommon.
Greg and I received a lesson on how to read a side-view depth finder. It showed fish and even the cables and blocks that held the marina in place.
Our second day promised to be the best but did not deliver. The day was not a total bust. We caught nine bass. It finally warmed to 77 degrees in the early afternoon, but the wind prevailed. We had to quit about an hour early, but before we did an interesting thing happened.
The day before I had a bass run under a rock or some other type of cover. The fish was good-sized, and I could feel the line sawing on something before it broke.
Greg also had a bass break his line on the first day. On the same flat the next morning, Greg caught a 21-inch smallmouth with the other hook still in its jaw. A quality hook remover is a must when fishing live bait. None of our fish bled.
Good fishing is still ahead. Spring is late on Dale Hollow with the smallmouth yet to spawn. Finding a guide might be the trick at this late date.
Dale Hollow is in two states, Kentucky and Tennessee. In a portion of the boundary waters, the licenses reciprocate. Make sure you have the right license and know where you are.
With what we learned, I would like to return with my boat and try artificials.
Dale Hollow Lake is a beautiful place to enjoy nature and catch some nice fish be they bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill or exceptional walleye.