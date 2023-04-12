There is gold in them there hills, according to Gosport resident Gene Arnold. In fact, he finds gold almost every time he goes panning in the Owen County area.
Arnold once had a job taking him all over the United States, a good, high-paying career for a major American retailer.
“There were no GPS units to help me find some of these places. It was often frustrating,” he said.
In the infancy of the interstate highway system, he took a wrong turn taking him miles out of the way. Arnold experienced occupational burnout and quit this prestigious position in search of a more simple life.
The Gene Arnold, I met some 30 years ago was laid back. He was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and most of the people connected with it. He finally settled in sweet Owen County operating a bait and tackle shop where the CVS store now sets in Spencer. On windy days, his little shop creaked as it shifted.
“I built a sporting goods store across from the entrance to McCormicks Creek State Park,” he exclaimed.
This is where I first met this gentleman of wit and wisdom. Back in the day, his store was a check-in station for deer and wild turkeys. It was a great place to buy guns, bait, tackle or just hang out.
One lady working at Gene’s store was an avid gold panner. She taught him, and they began offering classes on panning for gold.
I learned from Gene we can’t expect big nuggets in Indiana. The pressure of glaciers put so much pressure on the gold all you will usually find are little flakes. The largest nugget Arnold has seen came from the gizzard of a wild turkey.
I have been wanting to learn gold panning for a long time. Gene was interested in trying some stream beds I have been hunting for years. I received permission from the property manager, and the trip was planned.
We hiked to the upper end of a 12-acre lake and began panning below a spring.
“One thing you have to have is black sand. It is heavier and is found below the light-colored sand and gravel,” Arnold said.
He had a green plastic gold pan with little groves on one side to catch the heavier gold pieces. He used a little garden tool to core a piece of the creek bottom. The first thing to wash away was mud. He would rock the pan and keep pouring off and adding water.
The mud would dissipate first, then the light sand and small stones. Finally, he was down to the black sand. As he washed it over the ridges, any gold would catch in the groves or show on the upper side of the pan.
Arnold also utilized a screen he used to filter out gravel and larger stones. Amazingly, this old prospector could name most of the rocks. I’m just skimming the wealth of knowledge this man has.
We tried the branch which fed the creek.
“The outside bends will catch gold as well as rocks in the stream bed,” Arnold said.
We found more of the necessary black sand but no gold.
What we did find was some type of larva about the size of your little finger. They looked similar to a short, stubby nightcrawler, gray in color. They had a head with very tiny pinchers, and one was developing wings. My only guess was the larva stage of a dragonfly, but they seemed too large. If you know what these are, please enlighten me.
A year before Arnold retired, I fell in love with a Marlin .44 magnum lever-action rifle he had for sale. These had become legal to hunt deer within Indiana. Before Arnold went out of business, I bought the rifle.
On our way out of the woods, we two old outdoor veterans sat on a log and shared stories of our past.
As we parted company, my friend said, “Next time, I will take you to a place where I know we will find gold.”