Perhaps, I didn’t have the Geist Reservoir redear figured out, but I figured out why I didn’t have them figured out last Monday. It may sound like this old columnist has run out of things to write about, but stay with me. I guessed the recent heat wave might move fish a little deeper, but a couple of cool days might bring them back.
Nothing was going on in my best area. Tom Berg, my long-time friend and fellow writer from the Hammond area, drove three hours to get in on some of the hot shellcracker fishing I wrote about last week.
My secondary honey hole was better. We caught seven fish species, including a bullhead catfish, several yellow perch, redear, bluegill, long-eared sunfish, green sunfish and pumpkinseed.
At one dock, we caught two 10-inch plus redear and had a lot of hits on a Charlie Brewer Crappie Grub tipped with a waxworm. There were a lot of short hits where the fish tore the paddle tail off the grub. We should have caught much more at this site, but I didn’t put my thinking cap on until the next day.
In a YouTube video titled “Cold Front Bass Fishing Tips,” Googan Baits Bass Pro Justin Rackley explains how a high-pressure system affects fish.
“It can give humans and fish a headache,” he said.
Fish seek shelter from the sun's UV rays and are not in a feeding mode.
Monday, there were no clouds with a north wind of about 12 mph. My main lake areas were wind swept, but we did use an anchor.
We began fishing with half of a live nightcrawler under a bobber. I only like using live bait if the action is steady. It is difficult for one angler to use live bait while the other is flinging lures. When I had a short streak on the plastic, Tom switched. In fact, I handed him my St. Croix rod, already rigged. We continually sprayed our lures with Bang fish attractant. Tom quickly put a big redear in the boat.
The artificials located some nice fish. Our mistake was not returning to the live bait to catch the non-aggressive fish that were short-hitting our lures in the same area. Those fish were using the shade of the weeds. A well-placed live worm would have triggered a bite.
By using live nightcrawlers, I’m learning there are a lot of yellow perch in Geist. In the winter, there are coolers full to be had. An Indiana conservation officer told me of checking three anglers in November. The folks had quite a few and asked the CO not to reveal their spot. He did not.
A friend rigs three Charlie Brewer tube jigs to catch winter perch from a deep hole at Geist. Fortunately, he did tell me where. And, if you are fortunate enough to know where someone towed a dock to 16 feet of water and sank it, you may also catch them.
It is time to apply for the DNR state park deer hunts, private land hunts and some fish and wildlife areas. Some private land draws are for deer, while others are for pheasant, quail, deer and waterfowl.