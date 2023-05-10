I’m too impatient to be a good deer or turkey hunter. Besides, I like to look for signs and maybe figure out if another portion of the landscape is better.
Last Wednesday afternoon this is what I was doing while my buddy Ray Novak was tight in a ground blind watching a turkey dusting area. Turkey, however, was not the only thing I had an eye out for.
We arrived late afternoon. My recon mission was planned. Our set-up for the next morning was pretty well decided based on past performance.
A week earlier, I had seen three toms and two hens feeding in a lush green, narrow pasture. However, there was nobody home this afternoon. I was heavily burdened with a Browning 75th Anniversary 3.5-inch chambered duck gun and a folding chair. A third hand would have been needed to carry anything else.
As I eased down a rapidly sloping ridge, something caught my eye. It looked like a huge morel but turned out to be a six-inch diameter stump.
My mind wandered back to conversations with the famous Indianapolis Star outdoor writer Bayou Bill Scifres. He called the big yellow morels that come on at the end of the season, “Big Woods mushrooms.” He was a walking encyclopedia of the outdoors. His best morel story cannot be told in these pages, but it goes back to his college days, a girl and these big morels that distracted him from a romantic encounter.
I’m now walking a game trail along a small creek. Coming off of a rise, my eyes lock onto the unimaginable. There before me were nine of the big woods morels. I videoed them and left. I had nothing to put them in.
Novak had already harvested two gobblers in Tennessee. His goal is first and foremost for his old Babe Ruth coach to harvest a gobbler.
Ray relies heavily on the Leroy Smith homemade slate call, as do I. There will be no more. Leroy passed away in February at age 94.
We are sitting in a blind with two hen decoys out. Two toms gobble from deep in the woods then get quiet. Ray cut the silence with some sweet hen calls, with no reply.
At 7:12 a.m., Ray said, “Get your gun,” which was leaning against the wall of the blind. I was a little slow to react because I’m thinking the bird has a way to come. Out of the corner of my friend's mouth, he whispers, “Right now.”
The tom was at 23 yards. The call brought him in, and the decoys sealed the deal. I fired through the blind’s Cammo mesh and killed him.
After cleaning my 19-pound tom with a 10.5-inch beard, I went after those big morels.
Ray had plans for the weekend and never got a bird. I’m grateful he always puts Coach first.
Two days later, last Saturday, The Herald Bulletin managing editor Scott Underwood and I were morel hunting in a 16-acre Madison County woods.
We were not finding any until we got to the far west side of the woods. I looked out ahead of me and told Scott to stop: “The motherlode is in front of me. Come this way slowly.”
There were 30 big yellow morels in an area not much larger than your bathroom. We marveled at such a find.
Unfortunately, there was not another to be found in the entire woods.
Our next woods was only two acres with a lot of dead trees and decay. We found another 30 or so there, but they were much smaller.
We returned to the big woods Wednesday and found a dozen old ones. I think we are done around here. I do plan to hunt the small woods once more.