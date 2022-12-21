On Feb. 3, 1978, I celebrated my 34th birthday. Eight days earlier a winter storm was moving in. I knew the barometer would be falling, so I went ice fishing by myself at Westwood Lake. Sure enough, the heavy snow began falling. Then something I’ve never experienced happened.
At the beginning of the storm, the wind was not a factor. I cannot put into words how I felt but have never experienced anything like it since. The barometer was falling fast to a depth never reached before or since in this area at 28.33 inches, a full inch below the previous record
The bluegill were ravenous. Rarely, have I seen fish bite better. In the beginning, the fish were on the bottom, then, tiny/thin little worms as well as grubs began rising to the surface. The fish followed these larvae to the surface. Soon, I was catching fish just three feet below the ice.
As the snow intensified, I decided to head home. Besides, I was taking a friend’s two boys to wrestling matches at the UAW Union Hall.
The event closed early, and we headed for the boys' home. They lived down a long lane with a big dip about halfway. It was not a house but rather a poorly insulated house trailer. Once there, I would not leave for seven days.
For three days the wind howled from 25 to 70 mph. Two low-pressure systems -- one from the Texas Gulf, the other from North Dakota -- moved in. At first, they seemed unrelated, and then they clashed, bringing record snowfall and the worst recorded blizzard ever in the Midwest.
On the fourth day, we ran out of food except for a few canned vegetables. Fortunately, I had four conibear traps in my truck. There was a short ditch just east of the trailer, and it was home to several rabbit holes. We ate rabbits the rest of the way.
I remember a loss of electricity and frozen pipes. We were fortunate to have a gas heater and a propane torch.
When I finally got out on the road, it was amazing to see how high the drifts were. I began writing this column in 1970. This week of being snowed in is the only one I’ve missed.
The temperature during the time that included the blizzard never got above freezing for 36 days. However, like almost all winters, there was a big thaw in late February.
People called me out to look at their ponds. There were dead fish floating on the surfaces. Most small lakes experienced a total fish kill. One pond owner reported seeing fish jump out of holes left by ice anglers. They were seeking oxygen, the kind they could not live on.
When you get heavy snow on top of the ice, it denies the submerged plant life oxygen. Instead, the dying plants give off carbon dioxide.
I have seen winter fish kills since then. The culprit is usually pond owners coveting their fish. A DNR fisheries biologist recommends taking 25 bass per acre per year plus hundreds of panfish.
I live almost to the south Madison County line. I’m writing this column on Tuesday night. The weatherman says there are three paths an approaching storm can take and at least six inches of snow. After Thursday, the temperature will not rise above freezing until Dec. 29.
With wind gusts predicted to be 50 mph, it is a given there will be some substantial drifting of snow.
I had planned on spending Christmas in Nashville, Tennessee, with my daughter Jourdan, perhaps even New Year’s day.
Folks, be prepared and pray for the best. At least there will be plenty of football and basketball to watch on TV if we have electricity.