Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Low 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.