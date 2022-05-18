I haven’t been on a wild goose chase in quite a while but was on a dinger early. It actually began last spring about May 26.
James Lasswell sent me photos of big redear he and his partner had caught while practicing for a crappie tournament on the Ohio River. Actually, it was a little creek feeding the Ohio. All the redear came from a shallow point and a backwater slough behind the point.
Lasswell even sent me a Google Earth photo of the point so I would recognize it.
A couple of my buddies were not up for this 200-mile adventure, so I went myself. As I launched, two anglers were leaving with five small crappie and three dink bluegills.
The water had a lot of color to it, and the point was further upstream than anticipated. Would my lawnmower battery provide enough power there and back bucking a strong north wind?
From 200 miles away, Lasswell was guiding me on the phone.
“One more bend and you will see it,” he said.
I fan-casted the entire area without a strike. I must have been a week early because they were not there. And no other anglers were on the river.
With the battery losing power, it was a slow trip back to the ramp.
Tim Cates said, “I have a friend in the area if you don’t make it”
I made it, but my problems were not over. It was quite a chore on a steep ramp to load my 150-pound pond prowler in the back of my pickup.
Wednesday night, I planned to stay in a flea bag motel in Tell City. If my boat is still in the back of my truck, I plan to fish Indian Lake in the Hoosier National Forest. I might as well run down another dream in pursuit of the very elusive redear sunfish.
One thing I learned is State Road 66 is the least traveled road in Indiana. It is a beautiful scenic view that gives glimpses of the Ohio River. I also discovered there is another Sulphur Springs besides the one in Henry County but with no Iron Kettle.
I stopped at Levenworth’s Stephenson Hardware. There is a fancy restaurant that overlooks the river. Friendly people. A guy my age asked to join me. I learned we knew some of the same people in the DNR and an old writing friend from the area.
I spent the night at a discount motel in Tell City. All the rooms came with shopping carts, but I got a good night’s sleep.
Tuesday morning, I headed north on the second leg of my trip. My destination was Indian and Celina Lakes just off Indiana 37. Indian was drawn down for repairs, so I launched my Pond Prowler II on Celina. A confidante told me the exact spot at the far end of the lake.
Many were fishing, none were catching. The redear on the nest was small and not interested. Part of the problem was the gin clear water. The other was weeds. The best way to fish here is with live worms and a slip bobber. My cast and retrieve jigs approach was out.
I soon left that beautiful area and headed for Spencer. I negotiated a U-turn in the middle of the highway when I saw a “Fresh Strawberries” sign.
At the cabin in Spencer, I put the battery on charge and took a nap. Three hours later Joshua Pedroza and I were catching bass, crappie and big bluegill. However, because of an algae problem, much of the lake was unfishable.
My trip was salvaged, as far as the fishing was concerned. It was also a great adventure with the bonus being field-ripe strawberries.