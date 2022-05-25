Last Saturday, Elijah Smith, 19, and I went fishing. He made some good casts and caught five bass. In our few hours together, he learned some valuable lessons from me and one independently.
We were fishing from a two-man bass boat where one angler has to be careful not to hook the other on a cast. There is not a lot of room for tackle with four rods max. Elijah used my casting outfits and threw a Whopper Plopper and a 10-inch plastic worm. I was going after redear and crappie with small grubs.
At one point, my friend broke off and had to retie. He was not sure of which knot to tie. I instructed him on tying the Palomar knot.
Lots of folks just getting into fishing do not know how to tie on hooks, lures and swivels. Another challenge is tying two lines together, when a clear leader is required or when adding a new line to backing that is already on a reel.
I can’t explain how to tie knots without a lot of photos or videos, but you can look them up on YouTube.
For tying on larger lures, I find the Improved Clinch Knot the best to tie. The strongest and easiest to tie is the Palomar, which I use for small baits, jigs and single hooks. To join two lines together with a swivel, you can tie one of each or just the Improved Clinch.
Tying two lines together involves using a Blood or Uni-Knot. Use an Arbor Knot to attach a line to the reel spool. I join two lines together for backing with one Arbor Knot inside the other, but this is a weaker yet easier union of two lines.
Elijah experimented with reeling his top water lure and found a slow, stop-and-go retrieve worked best.
We were about to quit when his last cast became his last cast for a reason. Elijah boated a fat, 3-pound plus largemouth bass that slipped out of his hands and flopped around at his feet. One of the hooks on the free set of trebles was thrust into Elijah’s leg just above the ankle.
The young man stayed calm as we worked in tandem to get the bass out of the equation. I cut the line, and we headed for shore.
Elijah sat sideways on a bench and put his leg up. I cut his sock away with scissors and surveyed his predicament. The hook was buried below the barb.
There is a procedure for removing hooks on YouTube I have used before. I tied a length of fishing line to the curve of the hook. The idea is to push hard on the straight portion of the hook to create a gap in the flesh so the barb won’t catch. It didn’t work this time because the hook was rolling sideways.
Elijah wanted to work on his problem while I unloaded the boat. Since the barb was just under the skin, my buddy slid the 65-pound test braid under his skin to fill the space between the hook and barb.
When I came back from the truck he announced, “I got it.”
What began with a two-hour fishing jaunt on a local pit turned into an experience neither of us will soon forget. It also reminded me of how much I have to share.