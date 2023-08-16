I tried to get excited about Tuesday morning and the opening of squirrel season, but a restless night had me sleeping in. By the time I got serious, it was raining. Different things happened. I didn’t get in the woods until 4:15 p.m. My enthusiasm just wasn’t there, and something I never expected happened.
When the rain slowed to a mist, I sat up a target to sight in my new Henry lever-action .22 with iron sights. With or without glasses, I could not see well enough to put the bead in the vee.
I grabbed my old Marlin semi-automatic, and it was still on target. I installed a Redfield scope on this gun in 2011 and have not moved a reticle since.
I walked down a long lane to a two-acre woods. Immediately, I heard the chatter of a piney squirrel but could never locate it.
As I skirted the edge of the woods and standing corn, my focus was divided between looking up and looking down. The shaded corn was short. It got the same amount of fertilizer, but without the sun, it will not reach its full potential. Ditto, when mankind does not get enough of the Son.
Deer had been eating the hearts out of the stalks. About four rows in, raccoons pulled down the plants to eat the grain.
It was getting windy and overcast. There was a potential for getting wet. I could hear thunder in the west. I paused. The big buck I shot on Thanksgiving day three years ago came to mind. This woods only seems to interest deer when corn is planted on three sides. Could history repeat itself?
I saw a giant squirrel nest. It is illegal to shoot into them. There is no water nearby. Perhaps the local bushy tail population moved to water or it was too windy.
I noticed a faint imprint in the soil. My imagination ran wild. Deer tracks don’t get this large. There was an overlay of smaller tracks, and this could have played with my mind.
Still, my focus was now mostly down. A little bit further and there, it unmistakably was one of the largest deer tracks I have ever seen.
His large hoofs would hardly imprint the hard clay soil until the deer entered this wet spot. I eased into the woods, still hunting my intended target while looking ahead as much as up.
At the southeast corner of timber, I saw movement. A big-bodied deer jolted through the woods ahead of me. I had a fleeting glance with no chance to see antlers. This was 4:45 p.m. Five minutes later, it began to rain.
I noticed several patches of sweet corn ahead while walking the lane. I called the farmer and asked if I could have a couple of ears.
“Pick all you can carry,” he answered.
The farmer and his grandson came to get me in a golf cart. On our way back to the house, I mentioned seeing some deer tracks and that I wanted to hunt here this fall. I would not mention everything I saw — the fewer people who know about a big buck, the better.
Then, the farmer said, “I saw tracks back there as big as a cow.”
I failed at squirrel hunting but came out of this woods with great anticipation for the upcoming deer season. Could this be an offspring of the buck from three years ago? I believe so.