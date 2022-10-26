The weather, primarily high winds and warm temperatures have kept me from going south and hunting for deer. I looked at this week as the time to make my move. I saw the forecast for rain but hoped it would miss my little corner of Owen County or not precipitate all day.
It is Wednesday morning, and I’m overlooking a 12-acre wind-swept lake. I’m watching the far shoreline which was unfishable yesterday because a week’s worth of pervasive winds pushed a 40-foot wide layer of leaves against it. They are now gone.
This bank drops off deep with several logs in the water. It is the habitat for the 18-inch crappie I caught and released last spring and the 14-inch redear I lured into biting last October. If the rain stops and the wind subsides, I may try it.
It was very windy when I arrived Monday afternoon. I took to the woods scouting for deer. I saw one small rub. It looked like a young buck decided to fight a small shrub. The woods was dry and any buck scrapes made would have been covered by blowing leaves.
The property is 222 acres without any thick bedding areas. It does have a lot of oak and some beech. Water is a plus, but there are no nearby grain fields.
What redeems this property is a strip of timber about 45 yards wide with an old primitive campground on one side and a powerline right-of-way on the other. This is a perfect travel corridor deer will use when hunters on surrounding properties get them moving.
I may have other invites on the opening day of gun season. If not, I feel good about this place. Plus, I have a cozy cabin to stay in.
Tuesday morning was also breezy. Josh Pedroza, a local, and I tried fishing. We caught some big bluegills, but fighting the wind was a losing battle.
The darkening sky told us we had better abort the fishing and put my ladder stand up before it rained.
We positioned my stand so I could cover the power line and the wooded funnel. The site is not quite as good for archery, but who knows? This is a place I’ve seen deer cross during turkey season.
We secured the two-seat stand with ratchet straps. We tighten the ladder about halfway up before Josh engineered the difficult part of ratcheting the seat tightly to the tree.
By the time we got back on the water, it was beginning to rain. Our luck was compromised by going to the far end of the lake and dropping anchor.
We used weighted bobbers ahead of Alan Muey bluegill jigs. The water was so clear a long cast was necessary to keep from spooking the fish.
Rain gear we had, but it began raining hard and our Jon boat was filling with water. My tennis shoes were soon soaked.
Tuesday night, the rain fell heavy. I left the cabin door ajar to enjoy the serenity of a stormy night.
I did see two does when I came back from town just up the lane from my cabin. I see deer at this grassy opening occasionally but never when I set up to ambush them. They must arrive well after dark.
This brings me back to overlooking the lake Wednesday morning. The forest is still beautiful, and the leaves are still falling. A decision is forthcoming. Do I try to fish the wooded bank, hunt deer or head for home?