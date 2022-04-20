Antarctica must be sharing its coldest winter in 60 years and an unofficial record low temperature of -135.8 degrees Fahrenheit detected by satellite, which would be a warm summer day on Mars.
At any rate, our cold spring has had an adverse effect on morel hunting. I was getting a glimmer of hope from my Owen County source Wayne Keene, where he found a dozen or so blacks and grays last Saturday.
Wayne is one of the most ardent morel hunters I know. He does not expect the find to be very good for the remainder of the spring season.
Further south, near Shoals, Tim Cates found a few last Saturday then returned to Madison County to find three blacks.
Morels do not like for Mother Nature to mess with them. They like on-time normal temperatures and precipitation. With warm weather coming this weekend, is it too late?
My experience is blacks and grays will not be in abundance. It is getting too late. Yellows need three days during the last eight days of April and the first eight days of May in Central Indiana. It looks as if we will only get two.
I’ll be near Paoli on Saturday and Owen County on Sunday. My main purpose is to walk a hunting lease with some Alabama friends. After a look-see, I’ll head home for a regroup and back to Owen County for the turkey opener April 27.
Normally, turkey hunters would be complaining about the later than normal opening date, but I’m guessing the mating of turkeys may be late, too. The woods look like it is late March. Last year, Ray Novac and I hunted wild turkeys in the snow.
The toms did not like the cold and would not reply to an owl hoot off the roost. Our Plan B is a good one because we know where they like to meet at about 11 a.m.
With the increase in hunting licenses and the game bird habitat stamp, pursuing a tom turkey will cost you $43 this spring. Your chances of bagging this wary game bird are 19%. The likelihood of securing a Butterball at about the same cost -- 100%.
I’ve tried to hunt morels and turkeys at the same time. It is usually too late for the morels in southern Indiana but not always. This may be one of those years.
The morel mushroom will forever be a mystery. They’ll never do what you think. There are those special spots on a south-facing hill where the sun hits like it is shining through a magnifying glass.
Most of you have seen a strip of soil on the southside, away from the north wind, sandwiched between a house and driveway. Daffodils will bloom two to three weeks early in these spots.
Steve Jett has such a place where his flowers bloomed three weeks ago. A mother cottontail also discovered this warm sport making her nest under a recoil hose.
I once saw a very small black morel growing through a walnut hull. The head was larger than the hole it grew through. This season, I saw a morel growing from moss on the side of a tree.
Next weekend, I’ll look in the usual places hoping two warm days will get some morels going before the barometer drops again. It looks like the mid-50s and sunny for my first day in the woods hunting turkeys next Wednesday. At least, I won’t be wiping sweaty mosquito repellent off my brow.
After writing this piece Tuesday, I received a report of a decent morel find near Markelville on Wednesday morning.