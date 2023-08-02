During the Miami Indians/Chief Anderson era, the White River was aptly named for its pristine waters with over 100 fish species. The Industrial Revolution eventually took its toll. By 1920, the waste waters from Muncie, Anderson and Indianapolis had polluted the once majestic river. Could the damage ever be undone? Has it?
My family moved to Anderson in 1952. I came from living on a farm to a city bigger than any I’d seen. My limited exposure to fishing was at small creeks and ponds.
The first time I walked across the Eighth Street Bridge, later named the Eisenhower Bridge, I looked down to see much larger fish than I had ever caught fanning in the current. I gave those fish a fair warning: "I don’t know what you are, but I’m going to learn how to catch you.”
Of course, they were carp, and thanks to mostly Black folks, I learned how to rig my line and make dough bait. One old fellow mixed river water with Wheaties to make a dough. There was so much silt on the bottom one had to tie two hooks above a sinker to keep the bait available to the fish.
I caught many big carp, but my prize fish was a six-pound black sucker. From then until 1962, I never once caught smallmouth bass, catfish, goggle-eye, crappie or bluegill. I did catch a rainbow trout that got out of Aqu Gardens (Shadyside Lake) during high water.
During the 1970s, people became aware of pollution and its long-term harm. The Indiana State Legislature passed a bill removing phosphate from laundry detergents. Oh, how the housewives complained.
The phosphates accelerated algae growth, and when all the algae died, the water was filled with carbon dioxide.
The cities and towns along White River installed wastewater treatment plants, and signs of life returned to the river. I don’t remember what year it was, but I’m thinking 1990. The late Norm Delph fished from one Anderson city limit to the other. He was wading and using live minnows. Norm’s goal was to catch 100 smallmouth. When the sun went down, he had 96.
In 1994, heavy rains caused some of the wastewater treatment facilities to overflow. An estimated 150,000 fish were killed.
Nature hates a void, and by 1999 the White River was running clean and full of fish. In mid-December of that year, Guide Corp released chemicals that killed all the fish for miles downstream.
A group was formed called the White River Watchers. They, and many others, raised money for some fish to be restocked. It was $100,000. Knowing nature hates a void, biologists from the DNR did not want this void to be filled by rough fish.
Stocking really kicked in when the lawsuit against Guide was settled. A million fish of 12 species were stocked. Some 13 years later, our White River is one of the best fisheries in the Midwest, much better than you think.
Last week Lavelle McKenny and his father caught some big crappie from White River in downtown Indianapolis. He videoed putting the largest one on his digital scales. It weighed 2.79 pounds.
McKinney caught a redear weighing 2.99 pounds from White River a year ago.
The river is full of smallmouth bass. A biologist once told me the smallmouth growth rate below Noblesville is double that of the upstream fish. It has to do with deeper water and more food.
The river also supports a good population of channel and flathead catfish. Some largemouth bass can be found in slack water and pits that join the river.
I might eat crappie or redear caught from the river because of their short, six-year lifespan, but I will pass on large bass, carp and catfish.
White River has made a remarkable recovery. You can make sure it stays this way. If you see or know of pollution, including dumping, call 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-8474367). You can remain anonymous and be financially rewarded. Poachers and polluters are stealing from you and me.