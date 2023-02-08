Every once in a while, I’m good for a wild goose chase. My trip to the Ohio River near Tell City in search of big redear comes to mind. This one was closer to home with the same guy sending me, James Lasswell. In a half-hour, I picked up some good information to pass along.
The trip to Tell City was partly to contact and fish with 90-year-old Leroy Smith. He had a particular way of catching redear from some Hoosier National Forest lakes. Unfortunately, his phone died and I was unable to contact him.
We were making plans to go when Leroy developed health problems. Plans were made for this spring, but Mr. Smith passed away a few weeks ago.
Before he died, Leroy shared his secret. I will try it sometime this year.
For years, I’ve seen Cubby Mini-Mites in sporting goods stores. Never did I bite on the Mini-Mite, and now it appears I should have.
Lasswell met a guy this winter fishing docks at a local reservoir.
“This old fellow was catching lots of 12-inch plus crappie on a tiny jig,” he said.
I won’t mention the lake or set of docks because they are off limits to the public. There are no boats in the slips or personnel around to ask you to leave. They may not even care if a few anglers fish there in the winter months, but I can’t tell you it is legal.
Tuesday afternoon, I drove to the lake. Sure enough, an elderly man meeting my friend’s description was fishing the aforementioned docks.
He was 71 years old and lives near the lake. He moved to Indiana from Minnesota two years ago and only fishes from the shore.
This winter, he has caught a lot of crappie including one measuring 17 inches. He returns the fish to the water. One day he caught 34.
“The past few days they have not been biting,” he said.
All of his fish are sucking in this little Cubby Mini-Mite, black head with a red plastic tail. The jig head is tiny at 1/32nd ounce, molded on a #10 size hook. This is something one might use for ice fishing. The hook is much too small for crappie and their paper mouths, yet he reports a good hook/catch ratio.
“They like red the best,” he reports.
A friend often brings a portable fish finder.
“It will show a whole school of fish. Sometimes we won’t catch a one,” he said.
He can’t seem to put a pattern together.
“Sometimes they bite, and other times they don’t,” he said.
Water under the docks is about eight feet.
“I fish almost every day,” he said.
This tiny offering may become an addition to my arsenal. I’m worried the small bluegill might tear the tail off pretty easily.
Fishing at Geist for redear, I’ve had to go to larger lures to keep the stunted bluegill at bay. I’m not sure it will work there but will give it a try. It may be a meal ticket for a lake having large bluegill, redear and crappie.
One thing is for sure. I’ll be able to cast this Mini-Mite on an ultra-lite spinning outfit with one-pound diameter Fireline.
Was this a wild goose chase? I think not.