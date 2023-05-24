Last Saturday, I learned a lot about snakes, bobcats and gray foxes from seminar speakers at the annual Hoosier Outdoor Writers Conference held at McCormick’s Creek State Park.
We have about 35 native snakes in Indiana. Of those, four are poisonous, according to Jarrett Manek, a Department of Natural Resources interpretive naturalist at O’Bannon Woods SP.
Manek had several live snakes on display and handled the non-poisonous ones without fear. He has been bitten many times.
“Some of these will strike and others bite and hold on for about 15 minutes. The strike feels much like getting pricked by a blackberry briar,” he said. “Snakes are just as afraid of you as you are of them. Even the rattlesnake tries to warn you first. There is one exception -- the blue or black racer.”
I feared the racers when I was a boy. Without exception, I would encounter one while picking blackberries with the family in Jefferson County. One day, my dog stood between me and a racer. They had a brief skirmish, and then the snake quickly retreated.
Manek reported a blue racer advanced on him.
“When I didn’t give ground, the snake turned and slithered away,” he said.
One of the smallest snakes was a worm snake. It looked to be the size of a nightcrawler. I have never seen one.
One interesting reptile was a milk snake. It got its name when a farmer discovered it in his cow barn and then noticed one of the cows was dry of milk. The snake had nothing to do with this, but that is how it got its name.
Snakes live about 10 years in the wild but can live 30 years in captivity. Manek had one live 40 years.
Manek told of a good way to tell if a snake is poisonous. If red touches black, the snake is non-poisonous. If red touches yellow, the snake is poisonous.
A bull or big rat snake is Hoosierland's largest, sometimes reaching a length of eight feet.
Prarie kings and black kings will eat other snakes.
Of the four poisonous snakes, one may no longer exist in Indiana.
We have tried to find cottonmouth water moccasins but have had no luck. If there are some, they would be in extreme southern Indiana along the Ohio River. I grew up near Madison. We had some years ago, and I believe I’ve seen them, but it could have been a misidentification.
I stepped on one bare-footed in early spring. I think the snake was sunning itself. When I felt it, there was an unrecorded new world record of the broad jump. My cousin, Jay Bramwell, reacted by jumping also. He dangled a worm in front of the snake. It struck, and he had it hooked. The big, short, fat snake bent the gold hook and went the other way. We never went back.
Only 4% of the land in Indiana is public. When you consider the vastness of the Hoosier National Forest, it seems like there is more but not so. There are also 596 parcels totaling 61,072 acres in land trusts.
The bobcats are doing well. The range of males is 91 square miles, females only nine. One male, tagged in Lawrence County, was killed on a highway just east of St. Louis.
Each year, one-to-three kits survive while one-to-five adults die. I’ve seen figures that as many as 400 a year are killed on Hoosier highways.
Gray fox populations are in a steep decline. Geriann Albers, a DNR furbearer biologist, is not sure what’s the problem. It might be a combination of ticks and distemper. My belief they are being killed by coyotes was quickly dispelled.
After the meeting broke at about 4 p.m., some of our HOW members took a short trip to the Owen Valley Winery. We were given samples of persimmon wine and ate fine food. They have very hearty homemade soups. I had to try their butterscotch cheesecake also.
HOW was formed in 1969. I was president in 1973. We have about 70 members.